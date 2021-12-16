Drug Screening Market To, 2027 Size, Share, Growth and Key players are – Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGAA, Alere, Inc., Express Diagnostics Int’l, Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America, MPD, Inc.

Decision Databases presents our latest published report Drug Screening Market prospects 2021-2027, which identifies critical growth and profit-generating opportunities in the market. The growth CAGR analyzed by type, application, and region (country) in the global Drug Screening market survey makes it easy to identify profit centers and make informed decisions. The value chain analysis covered in the report explains the role of each participant and the process involved. The industry drivers and restraint section of the report explains the market constraints and future scope.

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Till: 2027

The report classifies the market into different segments based on type and product. These segments are studied in detail, incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country levels. The segment analysis is helpful in understanding the growth areas and potential opportunities of the market.

A special section is dedicated to the analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of the Drug Screening market. The impact is closely studied in terms of production, import, export, and supply.

The report covers the complete competitive landscape of the Worldwide Drug Screening market with company profiles of key players such as:

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGAA

Alere, Inc.

Express Diagnostics Int’l, Inc.

Laboratory Corporation of America

MPD, Inc.

Quest Diagnostics

Roche Diagnostics

Shimadzu, Corp.

Siemens Healthcare

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Drug Screening Market Analysis by Product and Service:

Equipment Immunoassay Analyzers Chromatography Instruments Breath Analyzers Fuel Cell Breathalyzers Semiconductor Breathalyzers Other Devices

Rapid Testing Devices Urine Testing Devices Drug Test Cups Dip Cards Cassettes Oral Fluid Testing Devices

Consumables Assay kits Sample Collection Cups Calibrators and Controls Others

Laboratory Services

Drug Screening Market Analysis by Sample Type:

Urine

Breath

Oral Fluid

Blood

Others (Hair and Sweat)

Drug Screening Market Analysis by End User:

Workplaces And Schools

Law Enforcement Agencies And Criminal Justice Systems

Personal Users

Drug Treatment Centers

Pain Management Centers

Hospitals

Drug Testing Laboratories

Drug Screening Market Analysis by Geography:

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico)

(USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, South-East Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, South-East Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Rest of Latin America) The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the expected growth of the Drug Screening market between 2022 to 2027?

Which application and type segment holds the maximum share in the Global Drug Screening market?

Which regional Drug Screening market shows the highest growth CAGR between 2022 to 2027?

What are the opportunities and challenges currently faced by the Drug Screening market?

Who are the leading market players and what are their Strengths, Weakness, Opportunities, and Threats (SWOT)?

What business strategies are the competitors considering to stay in the Drug Screening market?

