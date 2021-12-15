Plant Protein Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Cargill, DuPont, Kerry

HTF MI released most extensive analysis of Plant Protein market from a regional market perspective – forecast to 2026. A detailed overview of the major equipment providers from Plant Protein is included for Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), the Americas, China, Japan and Rest of World. Furthermore, the Global Plant Protein Market study includes industrial manufacturing subsectors analysis and a comparison of revenue growth in the Plant Protein market with key underlying growth factors and trends. Finally, market shares for leading vendors in the Plant Protein market is presented.

Currently, most established players – OEMs, suppliers are working on strategies to cope with shifting growth patterns in Plant Protein due to unexpected high demand and supply aspects in more mature technologies. To accurately gauge the pulse of the Plant Protein market; manufacturers like ADM, Cargill, DuPont, Kerry Group, Manildra, Roquette, Tereos, Axiom Foods, Cosucra, CHS, Glanbia Nutritionals, Glico Nutrition, Gushen Group, Yuwang Group, Scents Holdings, Shuangta Food, Oriental Protein, Shandong Jianyuan, were studied thoroughly and profiled.

Global mega-trends in Plant Protein industry – shifting growth patterns and increasing pace of digitization

Highlights of Global Plant Protein Market Study

– Global and regional market share estimates of leading suppliers for total Plant Protein, , Soy Protein, Wheat Protein, Pea Protein, Rice Protein & Potato Protein/Hemp Protein/Lupin Protein.

– Analyse and measure the Global Plant Protein Market by identifying consumption across various application/end use verticals – on, Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals and Personal Care, Animal Feed,.

– Analyses of multiple economic indicators affecting Global Plant Protein Market like tracking industrial capacity, machinery production, real GDP, and capital expenditure (CAPEX).

– Growth forecasts for 22+ Plant Protein markets to 2026 in terms of US dollar revenues, unit shipments, and average selling price.

Actuals & Forecast: Frequency & Time Period

– Historical Years (2016-2026)

– Base year (2020)

– Annual forecast (2021-2026)

Extracts from Table of Content of Global Version

Chapter 1 Market Overview

1.1 Scope

1.2 Manufacturing Process Analysis

1.3 Raw Materials & Suppliers

1.4 Industrial Chain

1.5 Supply Chain Analysis

Chapter 2 Plant Protein Market Dynamics

2.1 Market factor Analysis

2.2 ImpactC of ovid-19

2.3 Drivers

……..

Chapter 3 Plant Protein Market Size by Revenue [USD M], Shipment [Units], Prices (USD/Unit) (2016-2026)

3.1. North America: Plant Protein Market Analysis by Country

3.1.1. United States

3.1.2. Canada

3.1.3. Mexico

3.1.4. North America Market by Type (Value, Volume & Price) [, Soy Protein, Wheat Protein, Pea Protein, Rice Protein & Potato Protein/Hemp Protein/Lupin Protein]

3.1.5. North America Market by Application [on, Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals and Personal Care, Animal Feed,]

3.2 Asia Pacific Market Analysis by Country

3.2.1. China

3.2.2. Japan

3.2.3. India

3.2.4. South Korea

3.2.5. Australia

3.2.6. Southeast Asia

3.2.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific

3.2.8. Asia Pacific by Type (Value, Volume & Price) [, Soy Protein, Wheat Protein, Pea Protein, Rice Protein & Potato Protein/Hemp Protein/Lupin Protein]

3.2.9. Asia Pacific by Application [on, Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals and Personal Care, Animal Feed,]

3.3 Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) Market Analysis by Country

3.3.1. Germany

3.3.2. France

3.3.3. Italy

3.3.4. the United Kingdom

3.3.5. Netherlands

3.3.6. Nordic Nations

3.3.7. South Africa

3.3.8. Middle East

3.3.9. Rest of EMEA

3.3.10. EMEA by Type (Value, Volume & Price) [, Soy Protein, Wheat Protein, Pea Protein, Rice Protein & Potato Protein/Hemp Protein/Lupin Protein]

3.3.11 EMEA by Application [on, Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals and Personal Care, Animal Feed,]

3.4 South America: Plant Protein Market Analysis by Country

3.4.1. Brazil

3.4.2. Argentina

3.4.3. Rest of South America

Chapter 4 Plant Protein Manufacturers Analysis

4.1 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

4.1.1 Sales Channel

….

4.1.2 Plant Protein Distributors

4.1.3 Plant Protein Customer

4.2 Market Share Analysis by Players (2020)

4.3 Market Concentration Rate by Regions

4.4 Plant Protein Market [Y-o-Y Growth & (%) Market Share by Manufacturers]

4.5 Company Profiles (Business Overview, Headquarter, Geographic Footprints, Product Specifications, Key Development Activities …)

………..

………Continued

