Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | Illumina, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Natera

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on “Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Insights, to 2026” with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

GE Healthcare (United States),Koninklijke Philips N.V.(Netherlands),Illumina, Inc. (United States),Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.(United States),Perkinelmer, Inc. (United States),Sequenom Laboratories (United States),Roche Holding AG (Switzerland),Natera Inc. (United States),LabCorp (United States)

Scope of the Report of Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Down syndrome was the most common chromosomal disorder, as about 6000 babies are born with Down syndrome every year in the United States. Additionally, the Organization also stated in 2017, that older mothers were more likely to have a baby affected by Down syndrome than younger mothers. Noninvasive prenatal testing (NIPT), also known as noninvasive prenatal screening (NIPS), is a method of determining the risk that the fetus will be born with certain genetic abnormalities. The testing analyzes small fragments of DNA that are circulating in a pregnant woman’s blood. NIPT is highly sensitive screening method for detecting specific chromosomal abnormalities, such as Patau syndrome (Trisomy13), Down syndrome (Trisomy 21), Turner Syndrome (Monosomy X), and Edwards syndrome (Trisomy 18), in the developing baby, from as early as week 10 of pregnancy.The Evolution of Prenatal testing, in the form of non-invasive tests serves as an intermediate step between Screening and Invasive tests in order to determine the probability of fetal abnormality is driving the Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (High & Average Risk, Low Risk), Application (0-12 weeks, 13-24 weeks, 25-36 weeks), Consumables (Assay Kits & Reagents, Disposables), Instruments (Ultrasound Devices, Next-Generation Sequencing Systems, Polymerase Chain Reaction Instruments, Microarrays, Other Instruments), Testing (MaterniT21 PLUS, NIFTY, Harmony test, PrenaTest, Panorama test, Verifi, Others)

Market Trend:

The increasing number of Partnerships and Collaborations focused on innovative Genetic solution analysis, to support the education program, and for the better price and faster availability of tests

Market Drivers:

Increasing Incidence of Chromosome Syndrome and Genetic Abnormalities

Rising Healthcare Expenditure

Growing Demand for Early and Non-Invasive Fetal Testing Procedures

High Number of Reported Late Pregnancies.

Market Opportunities:

Accelerated customer adoption of NIPT procedures coupled with the expansion in the Distribution services of the operating entities

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing

Chapter 4: Presenting the Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2026)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

finally, Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

