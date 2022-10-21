Global MEMS-based Pressure Sensors Market Shares of Main Players 2022|Bosch, Infineon Technologies

The MEMS-based Pressure Sensors market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segment by Type, covers

MEMS Capacitive Pressure Sensors

MEMS Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors

Others

Market segment by Application can be divided into

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Medical

Industrial

Aerospace & Defense

Others

The key market players for global MEMS-based Pressure Sensors market are listed below:

Bosch

Infineon Technologies

Sensata Technologies

TE Connectivity

STMicroelectronics

NXP Semiconductors

Amphenol

Honeywell

Kulite

Denso

Omron

TDK

Continental

KELLER

Melexis

Alps Alpine

All Sensors

Fuji Electric

Merit Sensor

Panasonic

Beijing Beetech

MEMSensing Microsystems

NOVOSENSE Microelectronics

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe MEMS-based Pressure Sensors product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of MEMS-based Pressure Sensors, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of MEMS-based Pressure Sensors from 2019 to 2022.

Chapter 3, the MEMS-based Pressure Sensors competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the MEMS-based Pressure Sensors breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 5 and 6, to segment the sales by Type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, end user, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2017 to 2022.and MEMS-based Pressure Sensors market forecast, by regions, type and end user, with sales and revenue, from 2023 to 2028.

Chapter 12, the key raw materials and key suppliers, and industry chain of MEMS-based Pressure Sensors.

Chapter 13, 14, and 15, to describe MEMS-based Pressure Sensors sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 MEMS-based Pressure Sensors Introduction

1.2 Market Estimation Caveats and Base Year

1.3 Market Analysis by Type

1.3.1 Overview: Global MEMS-based Pressure Sensors Consumption Value by Type: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028

1.3.2 MEMS Capacitive Pressure Sensors

1.3.3 MEMS Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Application

1.4.1 Overview: Global MEMS-based Pressure Sensors Consumption Value by Application: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028

1.4.2 Automotive

1.4.3 Consumer Electronics

1.4.4 Medical

1.4.5 Industrial

1.4.6 Aerospace & Defense

1.4.7 Others

1.5 Global MEMS-based Pressure Sensors Market Size & Forecast

1.5.1 Global MEMS-based Pressure Sensors Consumption Value (2017 & 2021 & 2028)

1.5.2 Global MEMS-based Pressure Sensors Sales Quantity (2017-2028)

1.5.3 Global MEMS-based Pressure Sensors Average Price (2017-2028)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Bosch

2.1.1 Bosch Details

2.1.2 Bosch Major Business

2.1.3 Bosch MEMS-based Pressure Sensors Product and Services

2.1.4 Bosch MEMS-based Pressure Sensors Sales Quantity, Average Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2022)

2.1.5 Bosch Recent Developments/Updates

2.2 Infineon Technologies

2.2.1 Infineon Technologies Details

2.2.2 Infineon Technologies Major Business

2.2.3 Infineon Technologies MEMS-based Pressure Sensors Product and Services

2.2.4 Infineon Technologies MEMS-based Pressure Sensors Sales Quantity, Average Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2022)

2.2.5 Infineon Technologies Recent Developments/Updates

2.3 Sensata Technologies

2.3.1 Sensata Technologies Details

2.3.2 Sensata Technologies Major Business

2.3.3 Sensata Technologies MEMS-based Pressure Sensors Product and Services

2.3.4 Sensata Technologies MEMS-based Pressure Sensors Sales Quantity, Average Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2022)

2.3.5 Sensata Technologies Recent Developments/Updates

2.4 TE Connectivity

2.4.1 TE Connectivity Details

2.4.2 TE Connectivity Major Business

2.4.3 TE Connectivity MEMS-based Pressure Sensors Product and Services

2.4.4 TE Connectivity MEMS-based Pressure Sensors Sales Quantity, Average Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2022)

2.4.5 TE Connectivity Recent Developments/Updates

2.5 STMicroelectronics

2.5.1 STMicroelectronics Details

2.5.2 STMicroelectronics Major Business

2.5.3 STMicroelectronics MEMS-based Pressure Sensors Product and Services

2.5.4 STMicroelectronics MEMS-based Pressure Sensors Sales Quantity, Average Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2022)

2.5.5 STMicroelectronics Recent Developments/Updates

2.6 NXP Semiconductors

2.6.1 NXP Semiconductors Details

2.6.2 NXP Semiconductors Major Business

2.6.3 NXP Semiconductors MEMS-based Pressure Sensors Product and Services

2.6.4 NXP Semiconductors MEMS-based Pressure Sensors Sales Quantity, Average Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2022)

2.6.5 NXP Semiconductors Recent Developments/Updates

2.7 Amphenol

2.7.1 Amphenol Details

2.7.2 Amphenol Major Business

2.7.3 Amphenol MEMS-based Pressure Sensors Product and Services

2.7.4 Amphenol MEMS-based Pressure Sensors Sales Quantity, Average Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2022)

2.7.5 Amphenol Recent Developments/Updates

2.8 Honeywell

2.8.1 Honeywell Details

2.8.2 Honeywell Major Business

2.8.3 Honeywell MEMS-based Pressure Sensors Product and Services

2.8.4 Honeywell MEMS-based Pressure Sensors Sales Quantity, Average Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2022)

2.8.5 Honeywell Recent Developments/Updates

2.9 Kulite

2.9.1 Kulite Details

2.9.2 Kulite Major Business

2.9.3 Kulite MEMS-based Pressure Sensors Product and Services

2.9.4 Kulite MEMS-based Pressure Sensors Sales Quantity, Average Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2022)

2.9.5 Kulite Recent Developments/Updates

2.10 Denso

2.10.1 Denso Details

2.10.2 Denso Major Business

2.10.3 Denso MEMS-based Pressure Sensors Product and Services

2.10.4 Denso MEMS-based Pressure Sensors Sales Quantity, Average Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2022)

2.10.5 Denso Recent Developments/Updates

2.11 Omron

2.11.1 Omron Details

2.11.2 Omron Major Business

2.11.3 Omron MEMS-based Pressure Sensors Product and Services

2.11.4 Omron MEMS-based Pressure Sensors Sales Quantity, Average Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2022)

2.11.5 Omron Recent Developments/Updates

2.12 TDK

2.12.1 TDK Details

2.12.2 TDK Major Business

2.12.3 TDK MEMS-based Pressure Sensors Product and Services

2.12.4 TDK MEMS-based Pressure Sensors Sales Quantity, Average Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2022)

2.12.5 TDK Recent Developments/Updates

2.13 Continental

2.13.1 Continental Details

2.13.2 Continental Major Business

2.13.3 Continental MEMS-based Pressure Sensors Product and Services

2.13.4 Continental MEMS-based Pressure Sensors Sales Quantity, Average Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2022)

2.13.5 Continental Recent Developments/Updates

2.14 KELLER

2.14.1 KELLER Details

2.14.2 KELLER Major Business

2.14.3 KELLER MEMS-based Pressure Sensors Product and Services

2.14.4 KELLER MEMS-based Pressure Sensors Sales Quantity, Average Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2022)

2.14.5 KELLER Recent Developments/Updates

2.15 Melexis

2.15.1 Melexis Details

2.15.2 Melexis Major Business

2.15.3 Melexis MEMS-based Pressure Sensors Product and Services

2.15.4 Melexis MEMS-based Pressure Sensors Sales Quantity, Average Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2022)

2.15.5 Melexis Recent Developments/Updates

2.16 Alps Alpine

2.16.1 Alps Alpine Details

2.16.2 Alps Alpine Major Business

2.16.3 Alps Alpine MEMS-based Pressure Sensors Product and Services

2.16.4 Alps Alpine MEMS-based Pressure Sensors Sales Quantity, Average Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2022)

2.16.5 Alps Alpine Recent Developments/Updates

2.17 All Sensors

2.17.1 All Sensors Details

2.17.2 All Sensors Major Business

2.17.3 All Sensors MEMS-based Pressure Sensors Product and Services

2.17.4 All Sensors MEMS-based Pressure Sensors Sales Quantity, Average Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2022)

2.17.5 All Sensors Recent Developments/Updates

2.18 Fuji Electric

2.18.1 Fuji Electric Details

2.18.2 Fuji Electric Major Business

2.18.3 Fuji Electric MEMS-based Pressure Sensors Product and Services

2.18.4 Fuji Electric MEMS-based Pressure Sensors Sales Quantity, Average Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2022)

2.18.5 Fuji Electric Recent Developments/Updates

2.19 Merit Sensor

2.19.1 Merit Sensor Details

2.19.2 Merit Sensor Major Business

2.19.3 Merit Sensor MEMS-based Pressure Sensors Product and Services

2.19.4 Merit Sensor MEMS-based Pressure Sensors Sales Quantity, Average Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2022)

2.19.5 Merit Sensor Recent Developments/Updates

2.20 Panasonic

2.20.1 Panasonic Details

2.20.2 Panasonic Major Business

2.20.3 Panasonic MEMS-based Pressure Sensors Product and Services

2.20.4 Panasonic MEMS-based Pressure Sensors Sales Quantity, Average Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2022)

2.20.5 Panasonic Recent Developments/Updates

2.21 Beijing Beetech

2.21.1 Beijing Beetech Details

2.21.2 Beijing Beetech Major Business

2.21.3 Beijing Beetech MEMS-based Pressure Sensors Product and Services

2.21.4 Beijing Beetech MEMS-based Pressure Sensors Sales Quantity, Average Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2022)

2.21.5 Beijing Beetech Recent Developments/Updates

2.22 MEMSensing Microsystems

2.22.1 MEMSensing Microsystems Details

2.22.2 MEMSensing Microsystems Major Business

2.22.3 MEMSensing Microsystems MEMS-based Pressure Sensors Product and Services

2.22.4 MEMSensing Microsystems MEMS-based Pressure Sensors Sales Quantity, Average Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2022)

2.22.5 MEMSensing Microsystems Recent Developments/Updates

2.23 NOVOSENSE Microelectronics

2.23.1 NOVOSENSE Microelectronics Details

2.23.2 NOVOSENSE Microelectronics Major Business

2.23.3 NOVOSENSE Microelectronics MEMS-based Pressure Sensors Product and Services

2.23.4 NOVOSENSE Microelectronics MEMS-based Pressure Sensors Sales Quantity, Average Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2022)

2.23.5 NOVOSENSE Microelectronics Recent Developments/Updates

3 Competitive Environment: MEMS-based Pressure Sensors by Manufacturer

3.1 Global MEMS-based Pressure Sensors Sales Quantity by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.2 Global MEMS-based Pressure Sensors Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.3 Global MEMS-based Pressure Sensors Average Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.4 Market Share Analysis (2021)

3.4.1 Producer Shipments of MEMS-based Pressure Sensors by Manufacturer Revenue ($MM) and Market Share (%): 2021

3.4.2 Top 3 MEMS-based Pressure Sensors Manufacturer Market Share in 2021

3.4.2 Top 6 MEMS-based Pressure Sensors Manufacturer Market Share in 2021

3.5 MEMS-based Pressure Sensors Market: Overall Company Footprint Analysis

3.5.1 MEMS-based Pressure Sensors Market: Region Footprint

3.5.2 MEMS-based Pressure Sensors Market: Company Product Type Footprint

3.5.3 MEMS-based Pressure Sensors Market: Company Product Application Footprint

3.6 New Market Entrants and Barriers to Market Entry

3.7 Mergers, Acquisition, Agreements, and Collaborations

4 Consumption Analysis by Region

4.1 Global MEMS-based Pressure Sensors Market Size by Region

4.1.1 Global MEMS-based Pressure Sensors Sales Quantity by Region (2017-2028)

4.1.2 Global MEMS-based Pressure Sensors Consumption Value by Region (2017-2028)

4.1.3 Global MEMS-based Pressure Sensors Average Price by Region (2017-2028)

4.2 North America MEMS-based Pressure Sensors Consumption Value (2017-2028)

4.3 Europe MEMS-based Pressure Sensors Consumption Value (2017-2028)

4.4 Asia-Pacific MEMS-based Pressure Sensors Consumption Value (2017-2028)

4.5 South America MEMS-based Pressure Sensors Consumption Value (2017-2028)

4.6 Middle East and Africa MEMS-based Pressure Sensors Consumption Value (2017-2028)

5 Market Segment by Type

5.1 Global MEMS-based Pressure Sensors Sales Quantity by Type (2017-2028)

5.2 Global MEMS-based Pressure Sensors Consumption Value by Type (2017-2028)

5.3 Global MEMS-based Pressure Sensors Average Price by Type (2017-2028)

6 Market Segment by Application

6.1 Global MEMS-based Pressure Sensors Sales Quantity by Application (2017-2028)

6.2 Global MEMS-based Pressure Sensors Consumption Value by Application (2017-2028)

6.3 Global MEMS-based Pressure Sensors Average Price by Application (2017-2028)

7 North America

7.1 North America MEMS-based Pressure Sensors Sales Quantity by Type (2017-2028)

7.2 North America MEMS-based Pressure Sensors Sales Quantity by Application (2017-2028)

7.3 North America MEMS-based Pressure Sensors Market Size by Country

7.3.1 North America MEMS-based Pressure Sensors Sales Quantity by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.2 North America MEMS-based Pressure Sensors Consumption Value by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.3 United States Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

7.3.4 Canada Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

7.3.5 Mexico Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8 Europe

8.1 Europe MEMS-based Pressure Sensors Sales Quantity by Type (2017-2028)

8.2 Europe MEMS-based Pressure Sensors Sales Quantity by Application (2017-2028)

8.3 Europe MEMS-based Pressure Sensors Market Size by Country

8.3.1 Europe MEMS-based Pressure Sensors Sales Quantity by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.2 Europe MEMS-based Pressure Sensors Consumption Value by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.3 Germany Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.4 France Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.5 United Kingdom Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.6 Russia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.7 Italy Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9 Asia-Pacific

9.1 Asia-Pacific MEMS-based Pressure Sensors Sales Quantity by Type (2017-2028)

9.2 Asia-Pacific MEMS-based Pressure Sensors Sales Quantity by Application (2017-2028)

9.3 Asia-Pacific MEMS-based Pressure Sensors Market Size by Region

9.3.1 Asia-Pacific MEMS-based Pressure Sensors Sales Quantity by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.2 Asia-Pacific MEMS-based Pressure Sensors Consumption Value by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.3 China Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.4 Japan Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.5 Korea Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.6 India Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.7 Southeast Asia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.8 Australia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

10 South America

10.1 South America MEMS-based Pressure Sensors Sales Quantity by Type (2017-2028)

10.2 South America MEMS-based Pressure Sensors Sales Quantity by Application (2017-2028)

10.3 South America MEMS-based Pressure Sensors Market Size by Country

10.3.1 South America MEMS-based Pressure Sensors Sales Quantity by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.2 South America MEMS-based Pressure Sensors Consumption Value by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.3 Brazil Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

10.3.4 Argentina Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11 Middle East & Africa

11.1 Middle East & Africa MEMS-based Pressure Sensors Sales Quantity by Type (2017-2028)

11.2 Middle East & Africa MEMS-based Pressure Sensors Sales Quantity by Application (2017-2028)

11.3 Middle East & Africa MEMS-based Pressure Sensors Market Size by Country

11.3.1 Middle East & Africa MEMS-based Pressure Sensors Sales Quantity by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.2 Middle East & Africa MEMS-based Pressure Sensors Consumption Value by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.3 Turkey Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11.3.4 Egypt Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11.3.5 Saudi Arabia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11.3.6 South Africa Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

12 Market Dynamics

12.1 MEMS-based Pressure Sensors Market Drivers

12.2 MEMS-based Pressure Sensors Market Restraints

12.3 MEMS-based Pressure Sensors Trends Analysis

12.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

12.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.4.4 Threat of Substitutes

12.4.5 Competitive Rivalry

12.5 Influence of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War

12.5.1 Influence of COVID-19

12.5.2 Influence of Russia-Ukraine War

13 Raw Material and Industry Chain

13.1 Raw Material of MEMS-based Pressure Sensors and Key Manufacturers

13.2 Manufacturing Costs Percentage of MEMS-based Pressure Sensors

13.3 MEMS-based Pressure Sensors Production Process

13.4 MEMS-based Pressure Sensors Industrial Chain

14 Shipments by Distribution Channel

14.1 Sales Channel

14.1.1 Direct to End-User

14.1.2 Distributors

14.2 MEMS-based Pressure Sensors Typical Distributors

14.3 MEMS-based Pressure Sensors Typical Customers

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Methodology

16.2 Research Process and Data Source

16.3 Disclaimer

