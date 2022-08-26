Object-based Storage Size, Industry Growth Prospects & Trends Analysis By 2028 |Hitachi Vantara Corp, NetApp Inc

The Object-based Storage market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segment by Type, covers

On-premise

Cloud-based

Market segment by Application can be divided into

Large Enterprise

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises(SMEs)

The key market players for global Object-based Storage market are listed below:

Hitachi Vantara Corp

NetApp Inc.

IBM Corporation (Red Hat)

Scality Inc.

Dell EMC

Cloudian, Inc.

Caringo Inc.

StorageCraft Technology Corp

WesternDigital Corp

HUAWEI

Alibaba

Amazon

Wasabi Technologies

Oracle

Google

Tencent

T-Systems International

OVHcloud

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.globalinforesearch.com/reports/920811/object-based-storage

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Object-based Storage product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Object-based Storage, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Object-based Storage from 2019 to 2022.

Chapter 3, the Object-based Storage competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Object-based Storage breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 5 and 6, to segment the sales by Type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, end user, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2017 to 2022.and Object-based Storage market forecast, by regions, type and end user, with sales and revenue, from 2023 to 2028.

Chapter 12, the key raw materials and key suppliers, and industry chain of Object-based Storage.

Chapter 13, 14, and 15, to describe Object-based Storage sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Object-based Storage

1.2 Classification of Object-based Storage by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Object-based Storage Market Size by Type: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028

1.2.2 Global Object-based Storage Revenue Market Share by Type in 2021

1.2.3 On-premise

1.2.4 Cloud-based

1.3 Global Object-based Storage Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Object-based Storage Market Size by Application: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028

1.3.2 Large Enterprise

1.3.3 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises(SMEs)

1.4 Global Object-based Storage Market Size & Forecast

1.5 Global Object-based Storage Market Size and Forecast by Region

1.5.1 Global Object-based Storage Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.5.2 Global Object-based Storage Market Size by Region, (2017-2022)

1.5.3 North America Object-based Storage Market Size and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.5.4 Europe Object-based Storage Market Size and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.5.5 Asia-Pacific Object-based Storage Market Size and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.5.6 South America Object-based Storage Market Size and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.5.7 Middle East and Africa Object-based Storage Market Size and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Object-based Storage Market Drivers

1.6.2 Object-based Storage Market Restraints

1.6.3 Object-based Storage Trends Analysis

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Hitachi Vantara Corp

2.1.1 Hitachi Vantara Corp Details

2.1.2 Hitachi Vantara Corp Major Business

2.1.3 Hitachi Vantara Corp Object-based Storage Product and Solutions

2.1.4 Hitachi Vantara Corp Object-based Storage Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.1.5 Hitachi Vantara Corp Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.2 NetApp Inc.

2.2.1 NetApp Inc. Details

2.2.2 NetApp Inc. Major Business

2.2.3 NetApp Inc. Object-based Storage Product and Solutions

2.2.4 NetApp Inc. Object-based Storage Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.2.5 NetApp Inc. Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.3 IBM Corporation (Red Hat)

2.3.1 IBM Corporation (Red Hat) Details

2.3.2 IBM Corporation (Red Hat) Major Business

2.3.3 IBM Corporation (Red Hat) Object-based Storage Product and Solutions

2.3.4 IBM Corporation (Red Hat) Object-based Storage Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.3.5 IBM Corporation (Red Hat) Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.4 Scality Inc.

2.4.1 Scality Inc. Details

2.4.2 Scality Inc. Major Business

2.4.3 Scality Inc. Object-based Storage Product and Solutions

2.4.4 Scality Inc. Object-based Storage Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.4.5 Scality Inc. Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.5 Dell EMC

2.5.1 Dell EMC Details

2.5.2 Dell EMC Major Business

2.5.3 Dell EMC Object-based Storage Product and Solutions

2.5.4 Dell EMC Object-based Storage Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.5.5 Dell EMC Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.6 Cloudian, Inc.

2.6.1 Cloudian, Inc. Details

2.6.2 Cloudian, Inc. Major Business

2.6.3 Cloudian, Inc. Object-based Storage Product and Solutions

2.6.4 Cloudian, Inc. Object-based Storage Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.6.5 Cloudian, Inc. Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.7 Caringo Inc.

2.7.1 Caringo Inc. Details

2.7.2 Caringo Inc. Major Business

2.7.3 Caringo Inc. Object-based Storage Product and Solutions

2.7.4 Caringo Inc. Object-based Storage Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.7.5 Caringo Inc. Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.8 StorageCraft Technology Corp

2.8.1 StorageCraft Technology Corp Details

2.8.2 StorageCraft Technology Corp Major Business

2.8.3 StorageCraft Technology Corp Object-based Storage Product and Solutions

2.8.4 StorageCraft Technology Corp Object-based Storage Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.8.5 StorageCraft Technology Corp Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.9 WesternDigital Corp

2.9.1 WesternDigital Corp Details

2.9.2 WesternDigital Corp Major Business

2.9.3 WesternDigital Corp Object-based Storage Product and Solutions

2.9.4 WesternDigital Corp Object-based Storage Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.9.5 WesternDigital Corp Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.10 HUAWEI

2.10.1 HUAWEI Details

2.10.2 HUAWEI Major Business

2.10.3 HUAWEI Object-based Storage Product and Solutions

2.10.4 HUAWEI Object-based Storage Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.10.5 HUAWEI Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.11 Alibaba

2.11.1 Alibaba Details

2.11.2 Alibaba Major Business

2.11.3 Alibaba Object-based Storage Product and Solutions

2.11.4 Alibaba Object-based Storage Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.11.5 Alibaba Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.12 Amazon

2.12.1 Amazon Details

2.12.2 Amazon Major Business

2.12.3 Amazon Object-based Storage Product and Solutions

2.12.4 Amazon Object-based Storage Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.12.5 Amazon Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.13 Wasabi Technologies

2.13.1 Wasabi Technologies Details

2.13.2 Wasabi Technologies Major Business

2.13.3 Wasabi Technologies Object-based Storage Product and Solutions

2.13.4 Wasabi Technologies Object-based Storage Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.13.5 Wasabi Technologies Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.14 Oracle

2.14.1 Oracle Details

2.14.2 Oracle Major Business

2.14.3 Oracle Object-based Storage Product and Solutions

2.14.4 Oracle Object-based Storage Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.14.5 Oracle Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.15 Google

2.15.1 Google Details

2.15.2 Google Major Business

2.15.3 Google Object-based Storage Product and Solutions

2.15.4 Google Object-based Storage Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.15.5 Google Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.16 Tencent

2.16.1 Tencent Details

2.16.2 Tencent Major Business

2.16.3 Tencent Object-based Storage Product and Solutions

2.16.4 Tencent Object-based Storage Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.16.5 Tencent Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.17 T-Systems International

2.17.1 T-Systems International Details

2.17.2 T-Systems International Major Business

2.17.3 T-Systems International Object-based Storage Product and Solutions

2.17.4 T-Systems International Object-based Storage Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.17.5 T-Systems International Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.18 OVHcloud

2.18.1 OVHcloud Details

2.18.2 OVHcloud Major Business

2.18.3 OVHcloud Object-based Storage Product and Solutions

2.18.4 OVHcloud Object-based Storage Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.18.5 OVHcloud Recent Developments and Future Plans

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Object-based Storage Revenue and Share by Players (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 3 Object-based Storage Players Market Share in 2021

3.2.2 Top 10 Object-based Storage Players Market Share in 2021

3.2.3 Market Competition Trend

3.3 Object-based Storage Players Head Office, Products and Services Provided

3.4 Object-based Storage Mergers & Acquisitions

3.5 Object-based Storage New Entrants and Expansion Plans

4 Market Size Segment by Type

4.1 Global Object-based Storage Revenue and Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Object-based Storage Market Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

5 Market Size Segment by Application

5.1 Global Object-based Storage Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

5.2 Global Object-based Storage Market Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

6 North America by Country, by Type, and by Application

6.1 North America Object-based Storage Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

6.2 North America Object-based Storage Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

6.3 North America Object-based Storage Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Object-based Storage Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

6.3.2 United States Object-based Storage Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

6.3.3 Canada Object-based Storage Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

6.3.4 Mexico Object-based Storage Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

7 Europe by Country, by Type, and by Application

7.1 Europe Object-based Storage Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

7.2 Europe Object-based Storage Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

7.3 Europe Object-based Storage Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Object-based Storage Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.2 Germany Object-based Storage Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

7.3.3 France Object-based Storage Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

7.3.4 United Kingdom Object-based Storage Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

7.3.5 Russia Object-based Storage Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

7.3.6 Italy Object-based Storage Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8 Asia-Pacific by Region, by Type, and by Application

8.1 Asia-Pacific Object-based Storage Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Object-based Storage Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Object-based Storage Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Object-based Storage Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

8.3.2 China Object-based Storage Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.3 Japan Object-based Storage Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.4 South Korea Object-based Storage Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.5 India Object-based Storage Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.6 Southeast Asia Object-based Storage Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.7 Australia Object-based Storage Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9 South America by Country, by Type, and by Application

9.1 South America Object-based Storage Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

9.2 South America Object-based Storage Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

9.3 South America Object-based Storage Market Size by Country

9.3.1 South America Object-based Storage Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

9.3.2 Brazil Object-based Storage Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.3 Argentina Object-based Storage Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

10 Middle East & Africa by Country, by Type, and by Application

10.1 Middle East & Africa Object-based Storage Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Object-based Storage Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Object-based Storage Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Object-based Storage Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.2 Turkey Object-based Storage Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

10.3.3 Saudi Arabia Object-based Storage Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

10.3.4 UAE Object-based Storage Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11 Research Findings and Conclusion

12 Appendix

12.1 Methodology

12.2 Research Process and Data Source

12.3 Disclaimer

Contact US

Global Info Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +86-13660489451 00852-58197708(HK)

WeChat: 17665052062

Add:FLAT/RM A 9/F SILVERCORP INTERNATIONAL TOWER 707-713 NATHAN ROAD MONGKOK KL HONG KONG