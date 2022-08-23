Ceramic Core for Investment Casting Size, Industry Growth Prospects & Trends Analysis By 2028 |Morgan Advanced Materials, PCC Airfoils

The Ceramic Core for Investment Casting market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segment by Type, covers

Silica-based Ceramic Core

Zirconia-based Ceramic Core

Alumina-based Ceramic Core

Others

Market segment by Application can be divided into

Aerospace & Space

Industrial Gas Turbine Blades

Automotive

Others

The key market players for global Ceramic Core for Investment Casting market are listed below:

Morgan Advanced Materials

PCC Airfoils

Core-Tech

CoorsTek

Chromalloy

CeramTec (Dai Ceramics)

Avignon Ceramics

Lanik

Capital Refractories

Noritake

Uni Deritend

Leatec

Jasico

Beijing Changhang Investment Casting

FILTEC PRECISION CERAMICS

Aero Engine Corporation of China

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Ceramic Core for Investment Casting product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Ceramic Core for Investment Casting, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Ceramic Core for Investment Casting from 2019 to 2022.

Chapter 3, the Ceramic Core for Investment Casting competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Ceramic Core for Investment Casting breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 5 and 6, to segment the sales by Type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, end user, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2017 to 2022.and Ceramic Core for Investment Casting market forecast, by regions, type and end user, with sales and revenue, from 2023 to 2028.

Chapter 12, the key raw materials and key suppliers, and industry chain of Ceramic Core for Investment Casting.

Chapter 13, 14, and 15, to describe Ceramic Core for Investment Casting sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Ceramic Core for Investment Casting Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Ceramic Core for Investment Casting Revenue by Type: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028

1.2.2 Silica-based Ceramic Core

1.2.3 Zirconia-based Ceramic Core

1.2.4 Alumina-based Ceramic Core

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Ceramic Core for Investment Casting Revenue by Application: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028

1.3.2 Aerospace & Space

1.3.3 Industrial Gas Turbine Blades

1.3.4 Automotive

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Ceramic Core for Investment Casting Market Size & Forecast

1.4.1 Global Ceramic Core for Investment Casting Sales in Value (2017 & 2021 & 2028)

1.4.2 Global Ceramic Core for Investment Casting Sales in Volume (2017-2028)

1.4.3 Global Ceramic Core for Investment Casting Price (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Ceramic Core for Investment Casting Production Capacity Analysis

1.5.1 Global Ceramic Core for Investment Casting Total Production Capacity (2017-2028)

1.5.2 Global Ceramic Core for Investment Casting Production Capacity by Geographic Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Ceramic Core for Investment Casting Market Drivers

1.6.2 Ceramic Core for Investment Casting Market Restraints

1.6.3 Ceramic Core for Investment Casting Trends Analysis

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Morgan Advanced Materials

2.1.1 Morgan Advanced Materials Details

2.1.2 Morgan Advanced Materials Major Business

2.1.3 Morgan Advanced Materials Ceramic Core for Investment Casting Product and Services

2.1.4 Morgan Advanced Materials Ceramic Core for Investment Casting Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.2 PCC Airfoils

2.2.1 PCC Airfoils Details

2.2.2 PCC Airfoils Major Business

2.2.3 PCC Airfoils Ceramic Core for Investment Casting Product and Services

2.2.4 PCC Airfoils Ceramic Core for Investment Casting Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.3 Core-Tech

2.3.1 Core-Tech Details

2.3.2 Core-Tech Major Business

2.3.3 Core-Tech Ceramic Core for Investment Casting Product and Services

2.3.4 Core-Tech Ceramic Core for Investment Casting Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.4 CoorsTek

2.4.1 CoorsTek Details

2.4.2 CoorsTek Major Business

2.4.3 CoorsTek Ceramic Core for Investment Casting Product and Services

2.4.4 CoorsTek Ceramic Core for Investment Casting Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.5 Chromalloy

2.5.1 Chromalloy Details

2.5.2 Chromalloy Major Business

2.5.3 Chromalloy Ceramic Core for Investment Casting Product and Services

2.5.4 Chromalloy Ceramic Core for Investment Casting Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.6 CeramTec (Dai Ceramics)

2.6.1 CeramTec (Dai Ceramics) Details

2.6.2 CeramTec (Dai Ceramics) Major Business

2.6.3 CeramTec (Dai Ceramics) Ceramic Core for Investment Casting Product and Services

2.6.4 CeramTec (Dai Ceramics) Ceramic Core for Investment Casting Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.7 Avignon Ceramics

2.7.1 Avignon Ceramics Details

2.7.2 Avignon Ceramics Major Business

2.7.3 Avignon Ceramics Ceramic Core for Investment Casting Product and Services

2.7.4 Avignon Ceramics Ceramic Core for Investment Casting Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.8 Lanik

2.8.1 Lanik Details

2.8.2 Lanik Major Business

2.8.3 Lanik Ceramic Core for Investment Casting Product and Services

2.8.4 Lanik Ceramic Core for Investment Casting Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.9 Capital Refractories

2.9.1 Capital Refractories Details

2.9.2 Capital Refractories Major Business

2.9.3 Capital Refractories Ceramic Core for Investment Casting Product and Services

2.9.4 Capital Refractories Ceramic Core for Investment Casting Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.10 Noritake

2.10.1 Noritake Details

2.10.2 Noritake Major Business

2.10.3 Noritake Ceramic Core for Investment Casting Product and Services

2.10.4 Noritake Ceramic Core for Investment Casting Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.11 Uni Deritend

2.11.1 Uni Deritend Details

2.11.2 Uni Deritend Major Business

2.11.3 Uni Deritend Ceramic Core for Investment Casting Product and Services

2.11.4 Uni Deritend Ceramic Core for Investment Casting Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.12 Leatec

2.12.1 Leatec Details

2.12.2 Leatec Major Business

2.12.3 Leatec Ceramic Core for Investment Casting Product and Services

2.12.4 Leatec Ceramic Core for Investment Casting Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.13 Jasico

2.13.1 Jasico Details

2.13.2 Jasico Major Business

2.13.3 Jasico Ceramic Core for Investment Casting Product and Services

2.13.4 Jasico Ceramic Core for Investment Casting Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.14 Beijing Changhang Investment Casting

2.14.1 Beijing Changhang Investment Casting Details

2.14.2 Beijing Changhang Investment Casting Major Business

2.14.3 Beijing Changhang Investment Casting Ceramic Core for Investment Casting Product and Services

2.14.4 Beijing Changhang Investment Casting Ceramic Core for Investment Casting Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.15 FILTEC PRECISION CERAMICS

2.15.1 FILTEC PRECISION CERAMICS Details

2.15.2 FILTEC PRECISION CERAMICS Major Business

2.15.3 FILTEC PRECISION CERAMICS Ceramic Core for Investment Casting Product and Services

2.15.4 FILTEC PRECISION CERAMICS Ceramic Core for Investment Casting Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.16 Aero Engine Corporation of China

2.16.1 Aero Engine Corporation of China Details

2.16.2 Aero Engine Corporation of China Major Business

2.16.3 Aero Engine Corporation of China Ceramic Core for Investment Casting Product and Services

2.16.4 Aero Engine Corporation of China Ceramic Core for Investment Casting Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

3 Ceramic Core for Investment Casting Breakdown Data by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Ceramic Core for Investment Casting Sales in Volume by Manufacturer (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

3.2 Global Ceramic Core for Investment Casting Revenue by Manufacturer (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

3.3 Key Manufacturer Market Position in Ceramic Core for Investment Casting

3.4 Market Concentration Rate

3.4.1 Top 3 Ceramic Core for Investment Casting Manufacturer Market Share in 2021

3.4.2 Top 6 Ceramic Core for Investment Casting Manufacturer Market Share in 2021

3.5 Global Ceramic Core for Investment Casting Production Capacity by Company: 2021 VS 2022

3.6 Manufacturer by Geography: Head Office and Ceramic Core for Investment Casting Production Site

3.7 New Entrant and Capacity Expansion Plans

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions

4 Market Analysis by Region

4.1 Global Ceramic Core for Investment Casting Market Size by Region

4.1.1 Global Ceramic Core for Investment Casting Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

4.1.2 Global Ceramic Core for Investment Casting Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

4.2 North America Ceramic Core for Investment Casting Revenue (2017-2028)

4.3 Europe Ceramic Core for Investment Casting Revenue (2017-2028)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Ceramic Core for Investment Casting Revenue (2017-2028)

4.5 South America Ceramic Core for Investment Casting Revenue (2017-2028)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Ceramic Core for Investment Casting Revenue (2017-2028)

5 Market Segment by Type

5.1 Global Ceramic Core for Investment Casting Sales in Volume by Type (2017-2028)

5.2 Global Ceramic Core for Investment Casting Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

5.3 Global Ceramic Core for Investment Casting Price by Type (2017-2028)

6 Market Segment by Application

6.1 Global Ceramic Core for Investment Casting Sales in Volume by Application (2017-2028)

6.2 Global Ceramic Core for Investment Casting Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

6.3 Global Ceramic Core for Investment Casting Price by Application (2017-2028)

7 North America by Country, by Type, and by Application

7.1 North America Ceramic Core for Investment Casting Sales by Type (2017-2028)

7.2 North America Ceramic Core for Investment Casting Sales by Application (2017-2028)

7.3 North America Ceramic Core for Investment Casting Market Size by Country

7.3.1 North America Ceramic Core for Investment Casting Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.2 North America Ceramic Core for Investment Casting Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.3 United States Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

7.3.4 Canada Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

7.3.5 Mexico Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8 Europe by Country, by Type, and by Application

8.1 Europe Ceramic Core for Investment Casting Sales by Type (2017-2028)

8.2 Europe Ceramic Core for Investment Casting Sales by Application (2017-2028)

8.3 Europe Ceramic Core for Investment Casting Market Size by Country

8.3.1 Europe Ceramic Core for Investment Casting Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Ceramic Core for Investment Casting Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.3 Germany Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.4 France Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.5 United Kingdom Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.6 Russia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.7 Italy Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9 Asia-Pacific by Region, by Type, and by Application

9.1 Asia-Pacific Ceramic Core for Investment Casting Sales by Type (2017-2028)

9.2 Asia-Pacific Ceramic Core for Investment Casting Sales by Application (2017-2028)

9.3 Asia-Pacific Ceramic Core for Investment Casting Market Size by Region

9.3.1 Asia-Pacific Ceramic Core for Investment Casting Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.2 Asia-Pacific Ceramic Core for Investment Casting Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.3 China Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.4 Japan Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.5 Korea Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.6 India Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.7 Southeast Asia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.8 Australia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

10 South America by Region, by Type, and by Application

10.1 South America Ceramic Core for Investment Casting Sales by Type (2017-2028)

10.2 South America Ceramic Core for Investment Casting Sales by Application (2017-2028)

10.3 South America Ceramic Core for Investment Casting Market Size by Country

10.3.1 South America Ceramic Core for Investment Casting Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.2 South America Ceramic Core for Investment Casting Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.3 Brazil Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

10.3.4 Argentina Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11 Middle East & Africa by Country, by Type, and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Ceramic Core for Investment Casting Sales by Type (2017-2028)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Ceramic Core for Investment Casting Sales by Application (2017-2028)

11.3 Middle East & Africa Ceramic Core for Investment Casting Market Size by Country

11.3.1 Middle East & Africa Ceramic Core for Investment Casting Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.2 Middle East & Africa Ceramic Core for Investment Casting Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.3 Turkey Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11.3.4 Egypt Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11.3.5 Saudi Arabia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11.3.6 South Africa Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

12 Raw Material and Industry Chain

12.1 Raw Material of Ceramic Core for Investment Casting and Key Manufacturers

12.2 Manufacturing Costs Percentage of Ceramic Core for Investment Casting

12.3 Ceramic Core for Investment Casting Production Process

12.4 Ceramic Core for Investment Casting Industrial Chain

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.2 Ceramic Core for Investment Casting Typical Distributors

13.3 Ceramic Core for Investment Casting Typical Customers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Research Process and Data Source

15.3 Disclaimer

