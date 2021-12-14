Heavy Oil Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Schlumberger, Halliburton, Saudi Aramco

The Heavy Oil Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Heavy oil is defined as the relatively dense hydrocarbons which is derived from petroleum, coal tar, and other similar materials. These type of material have higher viscosity as compared to conventional crude oil. It has an API between 22.3Â° and 10Â°. It is also available in extra-heavy oil and extra-heavy oil natural bitumen. Heavy oils typically are not recoverable in their natural state through a well or by ordinary production methods. Most require heat or dilution to flow into a well or through a pipeline.

Major Players are:

Schlumberger Limited (United States), Halliburton (United States), Saudi Aramco (Saudi Arabia), Albemarle Corporation (United States), Royal Dutch Shell PLC (Netherlands), Fractal Systems Inc. (Japan), COS (United Kingdom), Husky Energy Inc. (Canada), Devon Energy Corporation (United States),

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explain that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Heavy Crude Oil {High Sulfur Crude Oil, Low Sulfur Crude Oil}, Viscous Crude Oil, Coal Tar Creosote), Application (Metallurgy, Gasoline, Diesel, Jet fuel, Machine Manufacturing)

Market Trends:

Technology Advanced in Heavy Oil Products

Market Drivers:

Augmented Value of Heavy Crude and Combined Deasphalting and Gasifer

Energy industry is Expanding Recourses to Recover Difficult to Remove Heavy Oil

Challenges:

Upgrading Heavy Oil leaves behind an even heavier residue

The difficulty of transporting it through Pipelines Because of its High Viscosity

Opportunities:

Rising Demand from Emerging Economics such as India, China and others

