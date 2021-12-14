Recumbent Bikes Market Is Booming Worldwide | Azub Bike, Bacchetta Bicycles, Catrike

The Recumbent Bikes Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

A recumbent bicycle is also called Exercise bike and stationary cycle. It is referred as is an immobile fitness device which looks like an ordinary bike. A recumbent bicycle is a type of bicycle that places the rider in a laid-back reclining position. There are various benefits of recumbent bicycles such as Cardiovascular Exercise, strengthening muscles, comfort and stability, workout length. Additionally, it supports improving the overall fitness of the body by dropping weight as well as combating lifestyle diseases such as stress, diabetes, and hypertension.

On June 8th, 2018, the recumbent bikes manufacturer Carrier has introduced â€œInfinity Air Conditioning Systemâ€ with Greenspeed Intelligence. Systems with Greenspeed intelligence run quietly and at different speeds, allowing them to operate at longer run times but at lower and steadier capacities to better manage humidity.

Major Players are:

Azub Bike Ltd. (Czech Republic), Bacchetta Bicycles Inc. (United States), Catrike (United States), Cruzbike (United States), Easy Racers, Inc. (United States), Greenspeed (Netherlands), HP Velotechnik GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), ICE Trikes (United Kingdom), Lightning Cycle Dynamics Inc. (United States), Linear Recumbent (United States),

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Folding, Unfolding), Application (Fitness, Travel, Other)

Market Trends:

Growing Adoption of Foldable Recumbent Bikes

Introduction to Smart Bikes with Calorie Burned, Heart Rate Measurement Tools

Market Drivers:

Lack of healthy Food and Food products Consumption with Better Nutritional Contents and Lowered Fats

Increasing Instances of Obesity amongst the Global Populations

Challenges:

Increasing Distribution Overheads over the Forecasting Years

Availability of Threat of Substitutes in Recumbent Bikes

Opportunities:

Ideal Weight Distribution in Recumbent Bikes will escalate the demand in upcoming years

Growing Awareness about Fitness

