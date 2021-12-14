Express-cruisers Market Likely to Boost Future Growth by 2026 | Linssen Yachts B.V, Boarnstream, BAVARIA

The Express-cruisers Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Express-cruisers is cruise boat which is available in the different size range 35′-40′, 41′-45′, 46′-50′, 51′-55′ and 56′-60′ express-cruiser. It is generally used inboard and outboard motor, and operated by twin diesel and pod drives. The express-cruisers are used in sightseeings, events, etc, and are available in different cabin sizes. These express-cruisers or boats are faster and designed for providing comfort and advanced features.

On 30th September 2020, Yanmar will choose the Genoa International Boat Show to reveal the Americaâ€™s Cup edition of its flagship X47 Express Cruiser. The Express Cruiser has been chosen as the Official VIP Cruiser of the 36th Americaâ€™s Cup Presented by Prada.

Major Players are:

Linssen Yachts B.V (Netherlands), Boarnstream (Netherlands), BAVARIA (Germany), Azimut Yachts (Italy), Ellis Boat Co (United States), BENETEAU Boat Club (France), Hardy Marine (United Kingdom), Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd. (Japan), JEANNEAU (France)

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explain that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Motor (Inboard, Outboard), Cabin (2 Cabin, 1 Cabin, 3 Cabin), Size (Express-cruiser 35′-40′, Express-cruiser 41′-45′, Express-cruiser 46′-50′, Express-cruiser 51′-55′, Express-cruiser 56′-60′, Others), Engine (Four-engine, Twin-engine, Others)

Market Trends:

Increasing Consumption of Bigger Size Express-cruisers

Market Drivers:

Growing Demand for the Waterways Traveling Activists

Demand for the All-around Boats for Sightseeing and On-deck Entertainment

Challenges:

Environmental Problems Associated with Large Engines in Express-cruisers

Opportunities:

Surging Demand for Cruise Events Like Wedding and Parties will Boost the Express-cruisers Market

