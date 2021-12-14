Diesel Power Engine Market is Going To Boom | Caterpillar, Cummins, MAN

The Diesel Power Engine Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Diesel Power Engine are also known as compression-ignition or CI engine used in power generation applications. These provide power to remote communities that are not grid-connected. These power engines are often used as emergency and backup generators to provide power during grid outages. The

In May 2019, Cummins entered into the partnership with Isuzu Motors for diesel engines. The agreement formalizes a business structure for the two companies to evaluate and carry out opportunities to jointly develop and bring new diesel and diesel-based powertrains to global markets.

Major Players are:

Caterpillar Inc. (United States), Cummins, Inc. (United States), MAN SE (Germany), Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (United Kingdom), WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ OYJ ABP (Finland), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan), Volvo Penta (Sweden), Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Doosan Corp. (South Korea), Yanmar Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan), Kubota Corporation (Japan), Kohler (United States), Mahindra Powerol (India)

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explain that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Engine Type (Heavy-Duty Diesel Power Engine, Medium Duty Diesel Power Engine), Power Rating (Upto 0.5MW, 0.5 MWâ€“1 MW, 1 MWâ€“2 MW, 2 MWâ€“5 MW, Above 5 MW), End-User (Industrial, Commercial, Residential), Operation (Standby, Prime/ Continuous, Peak Shaving)

Market Trends:

Rapid Urbanization and Industrialization

Market Drivers:

Growing Demand for Reliable Source Of Power

Highly Efficiency and Durability Advantages

Challenges:

Stringent Environmental and Governmental Regulation

Opportunities:

Growing Number of Hybrid Power Generation Plants

Increasing Investments in Mining and Construction Industry

Extract from Table of Content:

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

Chapter 04 – Covid-19 Crisis Analysis on Global Diesel Power Engine Market

Chapter 05 – Global Diesel Power Engine Market – Pricing Analysis

Chapter 06 – Global Diesel Power Engine Market Background

Chapter 07 — Global Diesel Power Engine Market Segmentation

Chapter 08 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Global Diesel Power Engine Market

Chapter 09 – Global Diesel Power Engine Market Structure Analysis

Chapter 10 – Global Diesel Power Engine Market Competitive Analysis

Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms

Chapter 12 – Research Methodology

What are the market factors that are explained in the Diesel Power Engine Market report?

– Key Strategic Developments: Strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors.

– Key Market Features: Including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

– Analytical Tools: The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

