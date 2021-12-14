Online Proctoring Solution Market May Set Epic Growth Story in Future | Respondus, Kryterion (Drake International), Examity

The Online Proctoring Solution Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

The online proctoring solution allows people from remote locations to conduct online exams easily, it involves invigilating an exam and the person who is appearing. It helps in reducing the risks of cheating and other fraudulent activities and helps in assessing the students or participants taking exams from anywhere. The solution takes care of the browser lockdown systems, advanced automated proctoring with AI, it provides recorded proctoring, live online assessment, biometric authentication, and other such benefits.

On 25th August 2020, Global AI recruitment and remote proctoring leader, Talview, announced the launch of Talview Proview Live Proctoring, a comprehensive platform that combines the power of AI-enabled automated proctoring with active human monitoring and intervention. This all-inclusive solution enables educational institutions, certification bodies, and organizations worldwide to deter cheating and administer secure end-to-end exams anytime, anywhere.

Major Players are:

Respondus, Inc. (United States), Kryterion Inc. (Drake International) (Canada), Examity (United States), Questionmark Corporation (United States), Proctor Exam (United States), Mettl Online Assessment , PSI Services LLC (United States), ProctorU (United States), Honorlock Inc. (United States), Talview (United States), Inspera (Norway), Comprobo solutions (United States)

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explain that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Browser Lockdown Systems, Advanced Automated Proctoring, Recorded Proctoring, Live Online Proctoring, Others), Application (Schools & Universities, Vocational Teaching Center, Government Exam Center, Others), Deployment (Cloud-based, Saas, Web-based)

Market Trends:

Integration of Artificial Intelligence in the Online Proctoring Solution

Access to the Biometric Authentication in Online Proctoring Solution

Market Drivers:

Prevailing COVID-19 Situation Worldwide Requires the Online Solutions for Assessment

Growing Digitalization and Demand for Easier and Comfortable Solutions for Education

Challenges:

Disruption Problems with Online Proctoring Solution Because of the Network Connectivity

Opportunities:

Surging Demand for the Online Proctoring Solution Among Developing Nations in the Education Industry

Extract from Table of Content:

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

Chapter 04 – Covid-19 Crisis Analysis on Global Online Proctoring Solution Market

Chapter 05 – Global Online Proctoring Solution Market – Pricing Analysis

Chapter 06 – Global Online Proctoring Solution Market Background

Chapter 07 — Global Online Proctoring Solution Market Segmentation

Chapter 08 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Global Online Proctoring Solution Market

Chapter 09 – Global Online Proctoring Solution Market Structure Analysis

Chapter 10 – Global Online Proctoring Solution Market Competitive Analysis

Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms

Chapter 12 – Research Methodology

What are the market factors that are explained in the Online Proctoring Solution Market report?

– Key Strategic Developments: Strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors.

– Key Market Features: Including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

– Analytical Tools: The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

