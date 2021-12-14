Facial Recognition Market Size and Forecast | Key Companies – Aware, NEC, Animetrics

The Facial Recognition Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Facial recognition, a technology which is capable of identifying or verifying a person from the digital image or a video frame from a video source. Facial recognition plays an important role in computer vision and artificial intelligence (AI) for understanding and detecting faces. The very market is expected to rise significantly, due to huge law enforcement investments in security & surveillance infrastructure, increased public awareness, and the emergence of enhanced technologies are anticipated to boost the market in the upcoming years.

In April 2019, NEC has partnered with Nagasaki University to establish a program on global health and biometric authentication for Nagasaki Universityâ€™s Graduate School of Tropical Medicine and Global Health Studies.

Major Players are:

Aware (United States), NEC (Japan), Animetrics (United States), KeyLemon S.A. (Switzerland), Gemalto (Netherlands), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Ayonix Face Technologies (Japan), Cognitec Systems GmbH (Germany), NVISO SA (Switzerland), Daon (United States), StereoVision Imaging (United States), id3 Technologies (France), IDEMIA (France)

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explain that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Application (Emotion Recognition, Attendance Tracking And Monitoring, Access Control, Law Enforcement, Others), Component Type (Software Tools (2D and 3D Facial Recognition, Analytics Facial Recognition), Services), Industry Vertical (BFSI, Government and Defense, Retail and E-Commerce, Healthcare, Education, Automotive, Others (Telecom, Energy and Utilities and Others)), Deployment Model (On-Premises, Cloud Based)

Market Trends:

The Emergence of Facial Analytics

The Advent of Machine Learning and Natural Language Processing

Market Drivers:

The Growth in the Demand for Surveillance Systems to Enhance Safety and Security

Surging Adoption of Facial Recognition in Consumer Electronics

Challenges:

Misinterpretation in Analysis of Recognition

Lack of Expertise, and Other Operational Challenges

Opportunities:

Upsurging Instances of Identity Threats Globally

