Data Replication Software Market to Show Strong Growth | IBM, Hitachi, Rubrik

The Data Replication Software Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Data replication software facilitates data security, disaster resilience, and business continuity by quickly generating a data replica in a location independent of the dataâ€™s source. The software provides central management of replication policy through heterogeneous data sources and goals. End-users who view multiple data stores in the course of business benefit from data replication software because it ensures continuity. Zero-downtime data transfer and multi-site replication for business continuity in the event of a site catastrophe are two other possible applications. Long-term data collection and archiving necessitate data replication. Recently, data replication software has become available.

In Jan 2021, Sesame Software, the innovative leader in Enterprise Data Management, announced four new patents awarded in 2020, further cementing its lead in instant data warehouse and SaaS disaster recovery applications.

In July 2019, HVR announced the General Availability (GA) of 5.6, the latest version of the software, delivering real-time data replication to the cloud to enable a variety of analytical use cases, data streaming, and database technology migrations.

Major Players are:

IBM (United States), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), Rubrik (United States), Dell (United States), Alooma (United States), Quest Software Inc (United States), Siber Systems, Inc. (United States), Pure Storage, Inc (United States), Fivetran, Inc (United States), Attunity (Israel), Hewlett Packard (United States), StarQuest (United States)

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Application (Large Enterprise, SMEs), End User Industry (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Government and Public Sector, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Media and Entertainment, Telecommunication, Other), Pricing (Open Source License, Subscription-based), Features (Replication with Many Recovery Points, Cross-platform Replication, Database Replication, Automated Compliance-driven Data Retention, Monitor Replication Environment via GUI, Disaster Recovery Simulation, Testing, Synchronous data replication with zero data loss, Asynchronous data replication for performance, Orchestration of data replication, migration, Perform analytics upon data sets separately), Deployment Model (Cloud-Based, On-Premise)

Market Trends:

Increasing Adoption of Cloud Data Backup

Market Drivers:

Growing Need for Data Security and Privacy Concerns

Increasing Demand from End-Use Industry

Challenges:

Lack of Skilled Working Professionals

Opportunities:

Opportunities in the Asia Pacific Region

Rising Need of the Combined Data for Instant Results

Extract from Table of Content:

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

Chapter 04 – Covid-19 Crisis Analysis on Global Data Replication Software Market

Chapter 05 – Global Data Replication Software Market – Pricing Analysis

Chapter 06 – Global Data Replication Software Market Background

Chapter 07 — Global Data Replication Software Market Segmentation

Chapter 08 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Global Data Replication Software Market

Chapter 09 – Global Data Replication Software Market Structure Analysis

Chapter 10 – Global Data Replication Software Market Competitive Analysis

Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms

Chapter 12 – Research Methodology

What are the market factors that are explained in the Data Replication Software Market report?

– Key Strategic Developments: Strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors.

– Key Market Features: Including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

– Analytical Tools: The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

