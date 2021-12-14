Firewood Processor Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026: Key Players – Cord King, Dyna Products, Multitek

The Firewood Processor Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Firewood Processors are farm or forestry machineries which are used to cut and slice down firewood in small pieces. The machine does the entire process without finding need for any human intervention or low human intervention. The Firewood Processor machines are divided into 4 components which are log decks or the place where logs are assembled, saw stations where the logs are cut, splitting chamber and outfeed, which is a conveyer belt into other trucks or lorries. Most Firewood Processor Machines traditionally are able to carry 12ft logs although it may differ with different machines. Currently, there are four main different types of firewood processors which are Tractor PTO Processors, Tractor Hydraulics Processors, Combustion Engine Processors and finally the most new into the list Electric Motor Processors. Electric Motor Processors are said to have best prospect in the coming years, with enhanced focus on sustainable manufacturing and processing practices. Geographically, Europe is expected to biggest market along with North America.

In 2019, Hakki Pilke, a Finnish Firewood Processor manufacturer has announced launch of its product namely new 50 PRO 2019 model. The new model offers heavy duty high performance capabilities, with the prime feature being its half-stroke splitting technology. This new product is the largest firewood processor in Hakki Pilkeâ€™s catalogue, and will surely help drive the market of Hakki Pilkeâ€™s heavy industry sales.

Major Players are:

Cord King (Canada) , Dyna Products (United States) , Multitek, Inc. (United States) , Hakki Pilke (Finland), Officine Costruzioni Meccaniche S.p.A. (Italy) , Farmi Forest Corporation (Finland) , Hud-Son Forest Equipment (United States) , Fuelwood (Warwick) Limited (United Kingdom), Ylistaron TerÃ¤stakomo Oy (Finland) , Agromaster Oy (Finland) ,

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explain that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Tractor Hydraulics Processors, Electric Motor Processors, Tractor PTO Processors, Combustion Engine Processors), Distribution Channel (Direct, Indirect), End Use (Paper Industry, Wood-Based Panel, Solid Wood Furniture, Other), Mobility (Portable, Stationary), Power Source (Petrol, Diesel, Electric)

Market Trends:

Combustion Engine Processors is one of the Fastest Growing Segment

Market Drivers:

Decent Increase in Biomass Market in North America

Rise of Commercial Forestation

Challenges:

Emergence of Cheap Chinese Alternatives

Opportunities:

Electric Firewood Processors has Large Scope for Growth in the Coming Years

