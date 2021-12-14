Patio Chairs Market to Witness Massive Growth by Agio International, Ashley Furniture, Brown Jordan International

The Patio Chairs Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

The global patio chairs market is expected to witness high growth in the forecasted period due to rapid urbanization and upliftment in the consumer living standards in developing countries. Increasing use of the garden as living space, a place for active and passive recreation by people. The manufactures of patio chairs have provided comfort with sustainability and innovative design. Additional, developing furniture for relatively small spaces like balconies is increasing globally and that is projected the growth of the outdoor luxury furniture market in the forecast period.

In July 2018, Agio, the industry leader in outdoor furniture, has introduced Apricity, a new brand innovation in outdoor living for Spring 2019.

Major Players are:

Agio International Co., Inc. (United States), Ashley Furniture Industries, Inc. (United States), Brown Jordan International, Inc. (United States), Century Furniture LLC (United States), Inter IKEA Systems B.V. (Netherlands), Kimball International, Inc.(United States), Keter Group (Israel), La-Z-Boy Inc. (United States), Lloyd Flanders, Inc. (United States), Steelcase Inc. (United States)

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explain that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Application (Commercial, Residential), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), By Material (Wood, Plastic, Metal, Other)

Market Trends:

The Advent of Patio Chairs in Different Styles and Colors

Market Drivers:

Increasing Consumer Attention toward Enhancing Outdoor Spaces to Create Comfortable

Upsurging Demand due to Attractive Designs of the Garden, Outside Porches, and Balcony

Challenges:

Availability of Local Plyers

Opportunities:

High Adoption Due to Growing Consumer Spending across the World

Growth in the Construction Industry in Emerging Economy

Extract from Table of Content:

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

Chapter 04 – Covid-19 Crisis Analysis on Global Patio Chairs Market

Chapter 05 – Global Patio Chairs Market – Pricing Analysis

Chapter 06 – Global Patio Chairs Market Background

Chapter 07 — Global Patio Chairs Market Segmentation

Chapter 08 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Global Patio Chairs Market

Chapter 09 – Global Patio Chairs Market Structure Analysis

Chapter 10 – Global Patio Chairs Market Competitive Analysis

Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms

Chapter 12 – Research Methodology

What are the market factors that are explained in the Patio Chairs Market report?

– Key Strategic Developments: Strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors.

– Key Market Features: Including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

– Analytical Tools: The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

