Patient Portal Market May See a Big Move | Major Giants – GE Healthcare, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, McKesson

The Patient Portal Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Patient Portal is an online website which gives patients convenient 24 access to health information. It is connected with electronic health record system or access points, which is focused on patientâ€™s access to health record and share health information and communicate remotely. It allows patient to look into various data points, including physician notes, lab results, their health histories and immunizations discharge reviews.

Habersham Medical Center headquartered in the U.S. announced the launch of a patient portal. This launch envisioned providing patients with their medical records at any place, irrespective of the time; therefore, making access to the data more convenient for them as well as the providers. The companies also assured the patients of the information being safe, secure, and personalized.

Major Players are:

GE Healthcare (United Kingdom), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (United States), McKesson Corporation (United States) , athenahealth, Inc. (United States), Cerner Corporation (United States) , eClinicalWorks (United States), CureMD (United States) , NextGen Healthcare Information Systems, LLC (United States)

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explain that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Standalone Patient Portals, Integrated Patient Portals), Application (Providers, Payers, Pharmacies, Others)

Market Trends:

Innovation and Development in Patient Portal

Market Drivers:

Encouragement Towards Adoption of Patient Portal Solutions

Growing Usage of EHR Solutions

Growing Popularity of Patient Portal Among the Elderly Population

Challenges:

Lack of Health Literacy

Opportunities:

Cloud Based Patient Portal Solutions

What are the market factors that are explained in the Patient Portal Market report?

– Key Strategic Developments: Strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors.

– Key Market Features: Including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

– Analytical Tools: The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

