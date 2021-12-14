Operating Room Management Market May Set New Growth Story | Epic systems, Cerner, MEDITEC

The Operating Room Management Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Operating room management is the science of running an operating room suite. It focuses on maximizing operational efficiency at the facility, that is to maximize the number of surgical cases that can be done on a given day while minimizing the required resources and related costs. Operating room management ensures patient safety and optimal patient outcome, provide surgeons with appropriate access to the OR so that patients can have operations in a timely manner, maximize the efficiency of operating room utilization, and enhance satisfaction among patients, staff, and surgeons.

On February 2019, Olympus has unveiled latest 4k integrated operating theatre. It aims to allow the clinical team in Theatre 2 at the hospital to operate with greater visibility, leading to increased confidence and precision for better patient outcomes.

Major Players are:

Epic systems Corporation (United States), Cerner Corporation (United States), MEDITEC (United States), McKesson Corporation (United States), GE Healthcare (United States), Surgical Information Systems (United States), PICIS Clinical Solutions (United States), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (United States), Becton, Dickinson And Company (United States), Steris Corporation (United States),

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explain that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Components (Software, Services), End users (Hospitals, Ambulatory surgery centres), Solutions (Data management and communication solutions, Anaesthesia information management systems, Operating room supply management solutions, Operating room scheduling solutions, Performance management solutions, Other), Delivery mode (On-premise solutions, Cloud-based solutions)

Market Trends:

Increased Adoption of Adoption of EHRS And Other HCIT Solution

Market Drivers:

Focus on Cost Control and Efficiency Improvement in Hospitals

Increasing Demand of Quality Healthcare Services

Challenges:

Lack of Skilled Surgeons May Hamper the Market

Opportunities:

Favourable Government Support is Boosting the Market

Emerging Markets and Growing Medical Tourism

