Laptop Bag Market Likely to Boost Future Growth by 2026 | eBags, Incase, Osprey

The Laptop Bag Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Laptop bag is made of leather and used to carry laptop and its accessories. With changing consumer preferences, the demand for fashionable bags are on the rise and manufacturers are focusing on making RFID enabled bags to lure the customers. Online marketing channels and and sales have positively affected the very market.

Major Players are:

eBags [United States], Incase [United States], Osprey [United States], Tumi [United States], SOLO [United States], Booq [United States], Paramount [United States], The North Face [United States], Vangoddy [United States], Targus [United States], SwissGear [Switzerland]

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explain that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Backpack, Briefcase, Others), Application (Business Person, Student Groups, Others), Size (14-Inch Laptop, 15-Inch Laptop, 16-Inch Laptop, Others)

Market Trends:

Introduction of Traveler Laptop Bags

Branding by Celebrities to Boost the Products Appeal

Market Drivers:

Growing Brands Awareness Leading to Rise in Sales

Wide Products Portfolio to Suit the Changing Customer Needs

Challenges:

Changing Consumer Preferences Making It Tough for Manufacturers to Meet the Demand

Opportunities:

Emergence of RFID Enabled Laptop Bags

Rising Disposable Income in Emerging Countries

