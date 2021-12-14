Sharing Economy Market May See Big Move | Airbnb, Uber Technologies, Lyft

The Sharing Economy Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

The global sharing economy market has high growth due to rapid digitalization and urbanization across the globe. A sharing economy is an economic system in which assets or services are shared between peers or businesses for free or for a fee. The sharing economy is fully based on the technology where the use of technology to facilitate the exchanged access of goods or services between two or more parties. For example, business travelers visiting another city for a few days they can book a desk or a meeting space via their phone with real-time availability and prices. These spaces enable corporates to reduce operational costs and contain all facilities.

In May 2019, Uber announced it launching its new electric jump bikes in London (United Kingdom). The companyâ€™s red bikes which can be hired through the Uber app. The bikes have an electric motor, which is designed to stop people from breaking a sweat and can reach speeds of 15mph.

Major Players are:

Airbnb, Inc. (United States),Uber Technologies, Inc. (United States),Lyft, Inc (United States),Neutron Holdings, Inc.(United States),JustPark (United Kingdom),Zipcar (United States),Spotahome (United Kingdom),Stashbee (United Kingdom),Fiverr (Isreal),Couchsurfing (United States)

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explain that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Shared Transportation, Shared Space, Sharing Financial, Sharing Food, Shared Health Care, Shared Knowledge Education, Shared Task Service, Shared Items, Other), Application (Traffic, Electronic, Accommodation, Food and Beverage, Tourism, Education, Other)

Market Trends:

Growth in the Internet of Things (IoT)

Market Drivers:

Rising Smartphone Penetration Worldwide

Growth in the E-Commerce Industry

Rising demand from Consumer of Sharing System to Access Goods who Can’t Afford to Buy Them or Have No Interest in Long-Term Usage

Rising Adoption of Sharing Business Area

Challenges:

Data Privacy and Security Concern

Issue related to Guarantee

Opportunities:

Rapid Urbanization and Digitalisation Worldwide

Increasing Middle-Class Population in Developing Countries

