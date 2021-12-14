Scotch Whisky Market to Witness Explosive Growth by 2026

The Scotch Whisky Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Scotch whisky is a transparent liquid ranging in colour from pale yellow to deep amber. The product may exhibit a haze on storage at low temperatures, such as below 0ÂºC, but such a haze may also be apparent in some scotch whiskies after mixing with water and/or ice. The colour of Scotch whisky derives primarily from the maturation cask. Colour may be adjusted by the addition of plain caramel colouring, but the resultant colour should not exceed the natural range that can be derived from maturation casks. The aroma and flavour derive from the distillation of a fermented substrate, made from malted barley with or without other cereals, followed by maturation in oak casks.

Major Players are:

Asahi Breweries (Japan),Bacardi Ltd. (Bermuda),Diageo (United Kingdom),Pernod Ricard (France),United Spirits (India),William Grant & Sons (United Kingdom),Ben Nevis Distillery (United Kingdom),Brown-Forman (United States),Edrington (United Kingdom),International Beverage (Hong Kong)

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explain that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Single Malt, Single Grain, Blended Malt, Blended Grain, Blended Scotch whisky), Application (Residential, Commercial), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline (Retail Store, Specialty Store)), Packaging Size (Upto 500ml, 500ml-750ml, 750ml-1000ml, More than 1000ml)

Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for Premium Scotch whisky

Market Drivers:

Rising Requirement for Organic Whisky

High Adoption Rate of Western Culture and Lifestyle

Challenges:

Rising Demand for aged Scotch whisky

Opportunities:

Rising Dependency towards Innovative Whiskey Product

