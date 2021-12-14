Canned Tea Market May See a Big Move | Major Giants – Arizona,Steaz, Heaven and Earth

The Canned Tea Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Canned tea is a relatively recent method of marketing tea which has been sold traditionally as leaf tea and also, for the last 100 years, in teabag form. It utilizes the canning process to produce a ready-made drink. Perceived advantages are ease of use and the possibility of additives. China has become the worldâ€™s second most popular beverage after water, with 3 billion cups consumed every day across the world In 2017, total tea production accounted for 5.98 million tonnes, of which approximately 35 percent was exported, worth USD 8 billion. The largest tea-exporting countries in 2017 were China (USD 1.6 billion), Sri Lanka (USD 1.5 billion), and Kenya (USD 1.4 billion), while the largest importing countries were Pakistan (USD 550 million), Russia (USD 525 million), and the United States (USD 487 million).

Major Players are:

Arizona (United States),Steaz (United States),Heaven and Earth (United States),Trader Joe’s (United States),Nomi (United States),POKKA (Japan),Sangaria (Japan),ITO EN (Japan),UCC (Japan),Suntory (Japan),Tao Ti (Japan)

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explain that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Black tea, Oolong tea, Green tea), Application (Residential, Commercial), Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Online), Packaging Type (Plastic Containers, Loose Tea, Paperboards, Aluminum Tins, Tea Bags)

Market Trends:

The introduction of additional healthy ingredients in tea by different market players

Incresing Popularity of Green tea across the developing as well as developed countries

Market Drivers:

The growth in health awareness and increase in the disposable income

The increasing demand due to Online distribution channel

Challenges:

The stringent government Regulation regarding food and beverages products

Opportunities:

The growth in demand for herbal tea

Upsurging demand due to the introduction of new flavor & variety of tea

Extract from Table of Content:

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

Chapter 04 – Covid-19 Crisis Analysis on Global Canned Tea Market

Chapter 05 – Global Canned Tea Market – Pricing Analysis

Chapter 06 – Global Canned Tea Market Background

Chapter 07 — Global Canned Tea Market Segmentation

Chapter 08 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Global Canned Tea Market

Chapter 09 – Global Canned Tea Market Structure Analysis

Chapter 10 – Global Canned Tea Market Competitive Analysis

Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms

Chapter 12 – Research Methodology

What are the market factors that are explained in the Canned Tea Market report?

– Key Strategic Developments: Strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors.

– Key Market Features: Including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

– Analytical Tools: The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

