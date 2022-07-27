Global Automobile Intelligent Cockpit Chip Market Research Report 2022 |Qualcomm, NVIDIA

The Automobile Intelligent Cockpit Chip market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segment by Type, covers

5nm

7nm

11nm

Others

Market segment by Application can be divided into

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

The key market players for global Automobile Intelligent Cockpit Chip market are listed below:

Qualcomm

NVIDIA

NXP

Intel

Renesas

Hisilicon (Huawei)

Horizon Robotics

Samsung

ARM

AMD

MediaTek

Texas Instruments

Microchip

TI

STMicroelectronics

SiEngine Technology (Geely)

Rockchip

Nanjing SemiDrive Technology

Visteon

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Automobile Intelligent Cockpit Chip product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Automobile Intelligent Cockpit Chip, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Automobile Intelligent Cockpit Chip from 2019 to 2022.

Chapter 3, the Automobile Intelligent Cockpit Chip competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Automobile Intelligent Cockpit Chip breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 5 and 6, to segment the sales by Type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, end user, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2017 to 2022.and Automobile Intelligent Cockpit Chip market forecast, by regions, type and end user, with sales and revenue, from 2023 to 2028.

Chapter 12, the key raw materials and key suppliers, and industry chain of Automobile Intelligent Cockpit Chip.

Chapter 13, 14, and 15, to describe Automobile Intelligent Cockpit Chip sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Automobile Intelligent Cockpit Chip Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Automobile Intelligent Cockpit Chip Revenue by Type: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028

1.2.2 5nm

1.2.3 7nm

1.2.4 11nm

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Automobile Intelligent Cockpit Chip Revenue by Application: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028

1.3.2 Passenger Car

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicle

1.4 Global Automobile Intelligent Cockpit Chip Market Size & Forecast

1.4.1 Global Automobile Intelligent Cockpit Chip Sales in Value (2017 & 2021 & 2028)

1.4.2 Global Automobile Intelligent Cockpit Chip Sales in Volume (2017-2028)

1.4.3 Global Automobile Intelligent Cockpit Chip Price (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Automobile Intelligent Cockpit Chip Production Capacity Analysis

1.5.1 Global Automobile Intelligent Cockpit Chip Total Production Capacity (2017-2028)

1.5.2 Global Automobile Intelligent Cockpit Chip Production Capacity by Geographic Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Automobile Intelligent Cockpit Chip Market Drivers

1.6.2 Automobile Intelligent Cockpit Chip Market Restraints

1.6.3 Automobile Intelligent Cockpit Chip Trends Analysis

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Qualcomm

2.1.1 Qualcomm Details

2.1.2 Qualcomm Major Business

2.1.3 Qualcomm Automobile Intelligent Cockpit Chip Product and Services

2.1.4 Qualcomm Automobile Intelligent Cockpit Chip Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.2 NVIDIA

2.2.1 NVIDIA Details

2.2.2 NVIDIA Major Business

2.2.3 NVIDIA Automobile Intelligent Cockpit Chip Product and Services

2.2.4 NVIDIA Automobile Intelligent Cockpit Chip Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.3 NXP

2.3.1 NXP Details

2.3.2 NXP Major Business

2.3.3 NXP Automobile Intelligent Cockpit Chip Product and Services

2.3.4 NXP Automobile Intelligent Cockpit Chip Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.4 Intel

2.4.1 Intel Details

2.4.2 Intel Major Business

2.4.3 Intel Automobile Intelligent Cockpit Chip Product and Services

2.4.4 Intel Automobile Intelligent Cockpit Chip Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.5 Renesas

2.5.1 Renesas Details

2.5.2 Renesas Major Business

2.5.3 Renesas Automobile Intelligent Cockpit Chip Product and Services

2.5.4 Renesas Automobile Intelligent Cockpit Chip Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.6 Hisilicon (Huawei)

2.6.1 Hisilicon (Huawei) Details

2.6.2 Hisilicon (Huawei) Major Business

2.6.3 Hisilicon (Huawei) Automobile Intelligent Cockpit Chip Product and Services

2.6.4 Hisilicon (Huawei) Automobile Intelligent Cockpit Chip Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.7 Horizon Robotics

2.7.1 Horizon Robotics Details

2.7.2 Horizon Robotics Major Business

2.7.3 Horizon Robotics Automobile Intelligent Cockpit Chip Product and Services

2.7.4 Horizon Robotics Automobile Intelligent Cockpit Chip Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.8 Samsung

2.8.1 Samsung Details

2.8.2 Samsung Major Business

2.8.3 Samsung Automobile Intelligent Cockpit Chip Product and Services

2.8.4 Samsung Automobile Intelligent Cockpit Chip Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.9 ARM

2.9.1 ARM Details

2.9.2 ARM Major Business

2.9.3 ARM Automobile Intelligent Cockpit Chip Product and Services

2.9.4 ARM Automobile Intelligent Cockpit Chip Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.10 AMD

2.10.1 AMD Details

2.10.2 AMD Major Business

2.10.3 AMD Automobile Intelligent Cockpit Chip Product and Services

2.10.4 AMD Automobile Intelligent Cockpit Chip Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.11 MediaTek

2.11.1 MediaTek Details

2.11.2 MediaTek Major Business

2.11.3 MediaTek Automobile Intelligent Cockpit Chip Product and Services

2.11.4 MediaTek Automobile Intelligent Cockpit Chip Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.12 Texas Instruments

2.12.1 Texas Instruments Details

2.12.2 Texas Instruments Major Business

2.12.3 Texas Instruments Automobile Intelligent Cockpit Chip Product and Services

2.12.4 Texas Instruments Automobile Intelligent Cockpit Chip Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.13 Microchip

2.13.1 Microchip Details

2.13.2 Microchip Major Business

2.13.3 Microchip Automobile Intelligent Cockpit Chip Product and Services

2.13.4 Microchip Automobile Intelligent Cockpit Chip Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.14 TI

2.14.1 TI Details

2.14.2 TI Major Business

2.14.3 TI Automobile Intelligent Cockpit Chip Product and Services

2.14.4 TI Automobile Intelligent Cockpit Chip Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.15 STMicroelectronics

2.15.1 STMicroelectronics Details

2.15.2 STMicroelectronics Major Business

2.15.3 STMicroelectronics Automobile Intelligent Cockpit Chip Product and Services

2.15.4 STMicroelectronics Automobile Intelligent Cockpit Chip Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.16 SiEngine Technology (Geely)

2.16.1 SiEngine Technology (Geely) Details

2.16.2 SiEngine Technology (Geely) Major Business

2.16.3 SiEngine Technology (Geely) Automobile Intelligent Cockpit Chip Product and Services

2.16.4 SiEngine Technology (Geely) Automobile Intelligent Cockpit Chip Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.17 Rockchip

2.17.1 Rockchip Details

2.17.2 Rockchip Major Business

2.17.3 Rockchip Automobile Intelligent Cockpit Chip Product and Services

2.17.4 Rockchip Automobile Intelligent Cockpit Chip Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.18 Nanjing SemiDrive Technology

2.18.1 Nanjing SemiDrive Technology Details

2.18.2 Nanjing SemiDrive Technology Major Business

2.18.3 Nanjing SemiDrive Technology Automobile Intelligent Cockpit Chip Product and Services

2.18.4 Nanjing SemiDrive Technology Automobile Intelligent Cockpit Chip Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.19 Visteon

2.19.1 Visteon Details

2.19.2 Visteon Major Business

2.19.3 Visteon Automobile Intelligent Cockpit Chip Product and Services

2.19.4 Visteon Automobile Intelligent Cockpit Chip Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

3 Automobile Intelligent Cockpit Chip Breakdown Data by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Automobile Intelligent Cockpit Chip Sales in Volume by Manufacturer (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

3.2 Global Automobile Intelligent Cockpit Chip Revenue by Manufacturer (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

3.3 Key Manufacturer Market Position in Automobile Intelligent Cockpit Chip

3.4 Market Concentration Rate

3.4.1 Top 3 Automobile Intelligent Cockpit Chip Manufacturer Market Share in 2021

3.4.2 Top 6 Automobile Intelligent Cockpit Chip Manufacturer Market Share in 2021

3.5 Global Automobile Intelligent Cockpit Chip Production Capacity by Company: 2021 VS 2022

3.6 Manufacturer by Geography: Head Office and Automobile Intelligent Cockpit Chip Production Site

3.7 New Entrant and Capacity Expansion Plans

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions

4 Market Analysis by Region

4.1 Global Automobile Intelligent Cockpit Chip Market Size by Region

4.1.1 Global Automobile Intelligent Cockpit Chip Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

4.1.2 Global Automobile Intelligent Cockpit Chip Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

4.2 North America Automobile Intelligent Cockpit Chip Revenue (2017-2028)

4.3 Europe Automobile Intelligent Cockpit Chip Revenue (2017-2028)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Automobile Intelligent Cockpit Chip Revenue (2017-2028)

4.5 South America Automobile Intelligent Cockpit Chip Revenue (2017-2028)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Automobile Intelligent Cockpit Chip Revenue (2017-2028)

5 Market Segment by Type

5.1 Global Automobile Intelligent Cockpit Chip Sales in Volume by Type (2017-2028)

5.2 Global Automobile Intelligent Cockpit Chip Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

5.3 Global Automobile Intelligent Cockpit Chip Price by Type (2017-2028)

6 Market Segment by Application

6.1 Global Automobile Intelligent Cockpit Chip Sales in Volume by Application (2017-2028)

6.2 Global Automobile Intelligent Cockpit Chip Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

6.3 Global Automobile Intelligent Cockpit Chip Price by Application (2017-2028)

7 North America by Country, by Type, and by Application

7.1 North America Automobile Intelligent Cockpit Chip Sales by Type (2017-2028)

7.2 North America Automobile Intelligent Cockpit Chip Sales by Application (2017-2028)

7.3 North America Automobile Intelligent Cockpit Chip Market Size by Country

7.3.1 North America Automobile Intelligent Cockpit Chip Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.2 North America Automobile Intelligent Cockpit Chip Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.3 United States Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

7.3.4 Canada Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

7.3.5 Mexico Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8 Europe by Country, by Type, and by Application

8.1 Europe Automobile Intelligent Cockpit Chip Sales by Type (2017-2028)

8.2 Europe Automobile Intelligent Cockpit Chip Sales by Application (2017-2028)

8.3 Europe Automobile Intelligent Cockpit Chip Market Size by Country

8.3.1 Europe Automobile Intelligent Cockpit Chip Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Automobile Intelligent Cockpit Chip Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.3 Germany Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.4 France Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.5 United Kingdom Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.6 Russia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.7 Italy Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9 Asia-Pacific by Region, by Type, and by Application

9.1 Asia-Pacific Automobile Intelligent Cockpit Chip Sales by Type (2017-2028)

9.2 Asia-Pacific Automobile Intelligent Cockpit Chip Sales by Application (2017-2028)

9.3 Asia-Pacific Automobile Intelligent Cockpit Chip Market Size by Region

9.3.1 Asia-Pacific Automobile Intelligent Cockpit Chip Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.2 Asia-Pacific Automobile Intelligent Cockpit Chip Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.3 China Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.4 Japan Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.5 Korea Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.6 India Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.7 Southeast Asia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.8 Australia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

10 South America by Region, by Type, and by Application

10.1 South America Automobile Intelligent Cockpit Chip Sales by Type (2017-2028)

10.2 South America Automobile Intelligent Cockpit Chip Sales by Application (2017-2028)

10.3 South America Automobile Intelligent Cockpit Chip Market Size by Country

10.3.1 South America Automobile Intelligent Cockpit Chip Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.2 South America Automobile Intelligent Cockpit Chip Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.3 Brazil Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

10.3.4 Argentina Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11 Middle East & Africa by Country, by Type, and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Automobile Intelligent Cockpit Chip Sales by Type (2017-2028)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Automobile Intelligent Cockpit Chip Sales by Application (2017-2028)

11.3 Middle East & Africa Automobile Intelligent Cockpit Chip Market Size by Country

11.3.1 Middle East & Africa Automobile Intelligent Cockpit Chip Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.2 Middle East & Africa Automobile Intelligent Cockpit Chip Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.3 Turkey Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11.3.4 Egypt Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11.3.5 Saudi Arabia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11.3.6 South Africa Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

12 Raw Material and Industry Chain

12.1 Raw Material of Automobile Intelligent Cockpit Chip and Key Manufacturers

12.2 Manufacturing Costs Percentage of Automobile Intelligent Cockpit Chip

12.3 Automobile Intelligent Cockpit Chip Production Process

12.4 Automobile Intelligent Cockpit Chip Industrial Chain

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.2 Automobile Intelligent Cockpit Chip Typical Distributors

13.3 Automobile Intelligent Cockpit Chip Typical Customers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Research Process and Data Source

15.3 Disclaimer

