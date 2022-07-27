Global Rubber Sports Flooring Market Research Report 2022 |Nora, Mohawk Group, Gerflor

The Rubber Sports Flooring market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segment by Type, covers

Natural Rubber

Synthetic Rubber

Market segment by Application can be divided into

Track and Field

Gym

Dance

Aerobic Studio

Others

The key market players for global Rubber Sports Flooring market are listed below:

Nora

Mohawk Group

Gerflor

Mannington Mills

Tarkett

SOFTER

LGHausys

Polyflor

Altro

Artigo S.p.A

Beka Sport

Mondo S.p.A

Ecore

AMORIM CORK COMPOSITES

Connor Sports

Bauwerk

EPI Group

RUBRIG SIA

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Rubber Sports Flooring product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Rubber Sports Flooring, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Rubber Sports Flooring from 2019 to 2022.

Chapter 3, the Rubber Sports Flooring competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Rubber Sports Flooring breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 5 and 6, to segment the sales by Type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, end user, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2017 to 2022.and Rubber Sports Flooring market forecast, by regions, type and end user, with sales and revenue, from 2023 to 2028.

Chapter 12, the key raw materials and key suppliers, and industry chain of Rubber Sports Flooring.

Chapter 13, 14, and 15, to describe Rubber Sports Flooring sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Rubber Sports Flooring Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Rubber Sports Flooring Revenue by Type: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028

1.2.2 Natural Rubber

1.2.3 Synthetic Rubber

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Rubber Sports Flooring Revenue by Application: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028

1.3.2 Track and Field

1.3.3 Gym

1.3.4 Dance

1.3.5 Aerobic Studio

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Rubber Sports Flooring Market Size & Forecast

1.4.1 Global Rubber Sports Flooring Sales in Value (2017 & 2021 & 2028)

1.4.2 Global Rubber Sports Flooring Sales in Volume (2017-2028)

1.4.3 Global Rubber Sports Flooring Price (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Rubber Sports Flooring Production Capacity Analysis

1.5.1 Global Rubber Sports Flooring Total Production Capacity (2017-2028)

1.5.2 Global Rubber Sports Flooring Production Capacity by Geographic Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Rubber Sports Flooring Market Drivers

1.6.2 Rubber Sports Flooring Market Restraints

1.6.3 Rubber Sports Flooring Trends Analysis

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Nora

2.1.1 Nora Details

2.1.2 Nora Major Business

2.1.3 Nora Rubber Sports Flooring Product and Services

2.1.4 Nora Rubber Sports Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.2 Mohawk Group

2.2.1 Mohawk Group Details

2.2.2 Mohawk Group Major Business

2.2.3 Mohawk Group Rubber Sports Flooring Product and Services

2.2.4 Mohawk Group Rubber Sports Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.3 Gerflor

2.3.1 Gerflor Details

2.3.2 Gerflor Major Business

2.3.3 Gerflor Rubber Sports Flooring Product and Services

2.3.4 Gerflor Rubber Sports Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.4 Mannington Mills

2.4.1 Mannington Mills Details

2.4.2 Mannington Mills Major Business

2.4.3 Mannington Mills Rubber Sports Flooring Product and Services

2.4.4 Mannington Mills Rubber Sports Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.5 Tarkett

2.5.1 Tarkett Details

2.5.2 Tarkett Major Business

2.5.3 Tarkett Rubber Sports Flooring Product and Services

2.5.4 Tarkett Rubber Sports Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.6 SOFTER

2.6.1 SOFTER Details

2.6.2 SOFTER Major Business

2.6.3 SOFTER Rubber Sports Flooring Product and Services

2.6.4 SOFTER Rubber Sports Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.7 LGHausys

2.7.1 LGHausys Details

2.7.2 LGHausys Major Business

2.7.3 LGHausys Rubber Sports Flooring Product and Services

2.7.4 LGHausys Rubber Sports Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.8 Polyflor

2.8.1 Polyflor Details

2.8.2 Polyflor Major Business

2.8.3 Polyflor Rubber Sports Flooring Product and Services

2.8.4 Polyflor Rubber Sports Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.9 Altro

2.9.1 Altro Details

2.9.2 Altro Major Business

2.9.3 Altro Rubber Sports Flooring Product and Services

2.9.4 Altro Rubber Sports Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.10 Artigo S.p.A

2.10.1 Artigo S.p.A Details

2.10.2 Artigo S.p.A Major Business

2.10.3 Artigo S.p.A Rubber Sports Flooring Product and Services

2.10.4 Artigo S.p.A Rubber Sports Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.11 Beka Sport

2.11.1 Beka Sport Details

2.11.2 Beka Sport Major Business

2.11.3 Beka Sport Rubber Sports Flooring Product and Services

2.11.4 Beka Sport Rubber Sports Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.12 Mondo S.p.A

2.12.1 Mondo S.p.A Details

2.12.2 Mondo S.p.A Major Business

2.12.3 Mondo S.p.A Rubber Sports Flooring Product and Services

2.12.4 Mondo S.p.A Rubber Sports Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.13 Ecore

2.13.1 Ecore Details

2.13.2 Ecore Major Business

2.13.3 Ecore Rubber Sports Flooring Product and Services

2.13.4 Ecore Rubber Sports Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.14 AMORIM CORK COMPOSITES

2.14.1 AMORIM CORK COMPOSITES Details

2.14.2 AMORIM CORK COMPOSITES Major Business

2.14.3 AMORIM CORK COMPOSITES Rubber Sports Flooring Product and Services

2.14.4 AMORIM CORK COMPOSITES Rubber Sports Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.15 Connor Sports

2.15.1 Connor Sports Details

2.15.2 Connor Sports Major Business

2.15.3 Connor Sports Rubber Sports Flooring Product and Services

2.15.4 Connor Sports Rubber Sports Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.16 Bauwerk

2.16.1 Bauwerk Details

2.16.2 Bauwerk Major Business

2.16.3 Bauwerk Rubber Sports Flooring Product and Services

2.16.4 Bauwerk Rubber Sports Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.17 EPI Group

2.17.1 EPI Group Details

2.17.2 EPI Group Major Business

2.17.3 EPI Group Rubber Sports Flooring Product and Services

2.17.4 EPI Group Rubber Sports Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.18 RUBRIG SIA

2.18.1 RUBRIG SIA Details

2.18.2 RUBRIG SIA Major Business

2.18.3 RUBRIG SIA Rubber Sports Flooring Product and Services

2.18.4 RUBRIG SIA Rubber Sports Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

3 Rubber Sports Flooring Breakdown Data by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Rubber Sports Flooring Sales in Volume by Manufacturer (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

3.2 Global Rubber Sports Flooring Revenue by Manufacturer (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

3.3 Key Manufacturer Market Position in Rubber Sports Flooring

3.4 Market Concentration Rate

3.4.1 Top 3 Rubber Sports Flooring Manufacturer Market Share in 2021

3.4.2 Top 6 Rubber Sports Flooring Manufacturer Market Share in 2021

3.5 Global Rubber Sports Flooring Production Capacity by Company: 2021 VS 2022

3.6 Manufacturer by Geography: Head Office and Rubber Sports Flooring Production Site

3.7 New Entrant and Capacity Expansion Plans

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions

4 Market Analysis by Region

4.1 Global Rubber Sports Flooring Market Size by Region

4.1.1 Global Rubber Sports Flooring Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

4.1.2 Global Rubber Sports Flooring Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

4.2 North America Rubber Sports Flooring Revenue (2017-2028)

4.3 Europe Rubber Sports Flooring Revenue (2017-2028)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Rubber Sports Flooring Revenue (2017-2028)

4.5 South America Rubber Sports Flooring Revenue (2017-2028)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Rubber Sports Flooring Revenue (2017-2028)

5 Market Segment by Type

5.1 Global Rubber Sports Flooring Sales in Volume by Type (2017-2028)

5.2 Global Rubber Sports Flooring Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

5.3 Global Rubber Sports Flooring Price by Type (2017-2028)

6 Market Segment by Application

6.1 Global Rubber Sports Flooring Sales in Volume by Application (2017-2028)

6.2 Global Rubber Sports Flooring Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

6.3 Global Rubber Sports Flooring Price by Application (2017-2028)

7 North America by Country, by Type, and by Application

7.1 North America Rubber Sports Flooring Sales by Type (2017-2028)

7.2 North America Rubber Sports Flooring Sales by Application (2017-2028)

7.3 North America Rubber Sports Flooring Market Size by Country

7.3.1 North America Rubber Sports Flooring Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.2 North America Rubber Sports Flooring Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.3 United States Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

7.3.4 Canada Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

7.3.5 Mexico Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8 Europe by Country, by Type, and by Application

8.1 Europe Rubber Sports Flooring Sales by Type (2017-2028)

8.2 Europe Rubber Sports Flooring Sales by Application (2017-2028)

8.3 Europe Rubber Sports Flooring Market Size by Country

8.3.1 Europe Rubber Sports Flooring Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Rubber Sports Flooring Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.3 Germany Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.4 France Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.5 United Kingdom Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.6 Russia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.7 Italy Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9 Asia-Pacific by Region, by Type, and by Application

9.1 Asia-Pacific Rubber Sports Flooring Sales by Type (2017-2028)

9.2 Asia-Pacific Rubber Sports Flooring Sales by Application (2017-2028)

9.3 Asia-Pacific Rubber Sports Flooring Market Size by Region

9.3.1 Asia-Pacific Rubber Sports Flooring Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.2 Asia-Pacific Rubber Sports Flooring Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.3 China Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.4 Japan Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.5 Korea Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.6 India Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.7 Southeast Asia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.8 Australia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

10 South America by Region, by Type, and by Application

10.1 South America Rubber Sports Flooring Sales by Type (2017-2028)

10.2 South America Rubber Sports Flooring Sales by Application (2017-2028)

10.3 South America Rubber Sports Flooring Market Size by Country

10.3.1 South America Rubber Sports Flooring Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.2 South America Rubber Sports Flooring Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.3 Brazil Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

10.3.4 Argentina Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11 Middle East & Africa by Country, by Type, and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Rubber Sports Flooring Sales by Type (2017-2028)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Rubber Sports Flooring Sales by Application (2017-2028)

11.3 Middle East & Africa Rubber Sports Flooring Market Size by Country

11.3.1 Middle East & Africa Rubber Sports Flooring Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.2 Middle East & Africa Rubber Sports Flooring Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.3 Turkey Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11.3.4 Egypt Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11.3.5 Saudi Arabia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11.3.6 South Africa Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

12 Raw Material and Industry Chain

12.1 Raw Material of Rubber Sports Flooring and Key Manufacturers

12.2 Manufacturing Costs Percentage of Rubber Sports Flooring

12.3 Rubber Sports Flooring Production Process

12.4 Rubber Sports Flooring Industrial Chain

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.2 Rubber Sports Flooring Typical Distributors

13.3 Rubber Sports Flooring Typical Customers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Research Process and Data Source

15.3 Disclaimer

