Market Research Report- Sports Facility Management Software Market Analysis 2022 |Book King, Ungerboeck

The Sports Facility Management Software market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segment by Type, covers

On-premises

Cloud Based

Market segment by Application can be divided into

Stadium

Playground

Others

The key market players for global Sports Facility Management Software market are listed below:

Book King

Ungerboeck

FlowPath

EZFacility

PerfectMind

Upper Hand

SportsPlus

Fixform

RhinoFit

FMX

Mindbody

AthleteTrax

Hippo

SportsPilot

SpaceIQ

SportsKey

Bookteq

Joyn

SportRick

eSoft

Skedda

Omnify

Passport 365

Buildings IOT

PARiM

ARENA

Courttimes

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.globalinforesearch.com/reports/910266/sports-facility-management-software

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Sports Facility Management Software product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Sports Facility Management Software, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Sports Facility Management Software from 2019 to 2022.

Chapter 3, the Sports Facility Management Software competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Sports Facility Management Software breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 5 and 6, to segment the sales by Type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, end user, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2017 to 2022.and Sports Facility Management Software market forecast, by regions, type and end user, with sales and revenue, from 2023 to 2028.

Chapter 12, the key raw materials and key suppliers, and industry chain of Sports Facility Management Software.

Chapter 13, 14, and 15, to describe Sports Facility Management Software sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Sports Facility Management Software

1.2 Classification of Sports Facility Management Software by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Sports Facility Management Software Market Size by Type: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028

1.2.2 Global Sports Facility Management Software Revenue Market Share by Type in 2021

1.2.3 On-premises

1.2.4 Cloud Based

1.3 Global Sports Facility Management Software Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Sports Facility Management Software Market Size by Application: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028

1.3.2 Stadium

1.3.3 Playground

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Sports Facility Management Software Market Size & Forecast

1.5 Global Sports Facility Management Software Market Size and Forecast by Region

1.5.1 Global Sports Facility Management Software Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.5.2 Global Sports Facility Management Software Market Size by Region, (2017-2022)

1.5.3 North America Sports Facility Management Software Market Size and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.5.4 Europe Sports Facility Management Software Market Size and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.5.5 Asia-Pacific Sports Facility Management Software Market Size and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.5.6 South America Sports Facility Management Software Market Size and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.5.7 Middle East and Africa Sports Facility Management Software Market Size and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Sports Facility Management Software Market Drivers

1.6.2 Sports Facility Management Software Market Restraints

1.6.3 Sports Facility Management Software Trends Analysis

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Book King

2.1.1 Book King Details

2.1.2 Book King Major Business

2.1.3 Book King Sports Facility Management Software Product and Solutions

2.1.4 Book King Sports Facility Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.1.5 Book King Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.2 Ungerboeck

2.2.1 Ungerboeck Details

2.2.2 Ungerboeck Major Business

2.2.3 Ungerboeck Sports Facility Management Software Product and Solutions

2.2.4 Ungerboeck Sports Facility Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.2.5 Ungerboeck Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.3 FlowPath

2.3.1 FlowPath Details

2.3.2 FlowPath Major Business

2.3.3 FlowPath Sports Facility Management Software Product and Solutions

2.3.4 FlowPath Sports Facility Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.3.5 FlowPath Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.4 EZFacility

2.4.1 EZFacility Details

2.4.2 EZFacility Major Business

2.4.3 EZFacility Sports Facility Management Software Product and Solutions

2.4.4 EZFacility Sports Facility Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.4.5 EZFacility Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.5 PerfectMind

2.5.1 PerfectMind Details

2.5.2 PerfectMind Major Business

2.5.3 PerfectMind Sports Facility Management Software Product and Solutions

2.5.4 PerfectMind Sports Facility Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.5.5 PerfectMind Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.6 Upper Hand

2.6.1 Upper Hand Details

2.6.2 Upper Hand Major Business

2.6.3 Upper Hand Sports Facility Management Software Product and Solutions

2.6.4 Upper Hand Sports Facility Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.6.5 Upper Hand Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.7 SportsPlus

2.7.1 SportsPlus Details

2.7.2 SportsPlus Major Business

2.7.3 SportsPlus Sports Facility Management Software Product and Solutions

2.7.4 SportsPlus Sports Facility Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.7.5 SportsPlus Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.8 Fixform

2.8.1 Fixform Details

2.8.2 Fixform Major Business

2.8.3 Fixform Sports Facility Management Software Product and Solutions

2.8.4 Fixform Sports Facility Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.8.5 Fixform Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.9 RhinoFit

2.9.1 RhinoFit Details

2.9.2 RhinoFit Major Business

2.9.3 RhinoFit Sports Facility Management Software Product and Solutions

2.9.4 RhinoFit Sports Facility Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.9.5 RhinoFit Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.10 FMX

2.10.1 FMX Details

2.10.2 FMX Major Business

2.10.3 FMX Sports Facility Management Software Product and Solutions

2.10.4 FMX Sports Facility Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.10.5 FMX Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.11 Mindbody

2.11.1 Mindbody Details

2.11.2 Mindbody Major Business

2.11.3 Mindbody Sports Facility Management Software Product and Solutions

2.11.4 Mindbody Sports Facility Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.11.5 Mindbody Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.12 AthleteTrax

2.12.1 AthleteTrax Details

2.12.2 AthleteTrax Major Business

2.12.3 AthleteTrax Sports Facility Management Software Product and Solutions

2.12.4 AthleteTrax Sports Facility Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.12.5 AthleteTrax Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.13 Hippo

2.13.1 Hippo Details

2.13.2 Hippo Major Business

2.13.3 Hippo Sports Facility Management Software Product and Solutions

2.13.4 Hippo Sports Facility Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.13.5 Hippo Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.14 SportsPilot

2.14.1 SportsPilot Details

2.14.2 SportsPilot Major Business

2.14.3 SportsPilot Sports Facility Management Software Product and Solutions

2.14.4 SportsPilot Sports Facility Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.14.5 SportsPilot Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.15 SpaceIQ

2.15.1 SpaceIQ Details

2.15.2 SpaceIQ Major Business

2.15.3 SpaceIQ Sports Facility Management Software Product and Solutions

2.15.4 SpaceIQ Sports Facility Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.15.5 SpaceIQ Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.16 SportsKey

2.16.1 SportsKey Details

2.16.2 SportsKey Major Business

2.16.3 SportsKey Sports Facility Management Software Product and Solutions

2.16.4 SportsKey Sports Facility Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.16.5 SportsKey Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.17 Bookteq

2.17.1 Bookteq Details

2.17.2 Bookteq Major Business

2.17.3 Bookteq Sports Facility Management Software Product and Solutions

2.17.4 Bookteq Sports Facility Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.17.5 Bookteq Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.18 Joyn

2.18.1 Joyn Details

2.18.2 Joyn Major Business

2.18.3 Joyn Sports Facility Management Software Product and Solutions

2.18.4 Joyn Sports Facility Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.18.5 Joyn Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.19 SportRick

2.19.1 SportRick Details

2.19.2 SportRick Major Business

2.19.3 SportRick Sports Facility Management Software Product and Solutions

2.19.4 SportRick Sports Facility Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.19.5 SportRick Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.20 eSoft

2.20.1 eSoft Details

2.20.2 eSoft Major Business

2.20.3 eSoft Sports Facility Management Software Product and Solutions

2.20.4 eSoft Sports Facility Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.20.5 eSoft Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.21 Skedda

2.21.1 Skedda Details

2.21.2 Skedda Major Business

2.21.3 Skedda Sports Facility Management Software Product and Solutions

2.21.4 Skedda Sports Facility Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.21.5 Skedda Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.22 Omnify

2.22.1 Omnify Details

2.22.2 Omnify Major Business

2.22.3 Omnify Sports Facility Management Software Product and Solutions

2.22.4 Omnify Sports Facility Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.22.5 Omnify Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.23 Passport 365

2.23.1 Passport 365 Details

2.23.2 Passport 365 Major Business

2.23.3 Passport 365 Sports Facility Management Software Product and Solutions

2.23.4 Passport 365 Sports Facility Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.23.5 Passport 365 Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.24 Buildings IOT

2.24.1 Buildings IOT Details

2.24.2 Buildings IOT Major Business

2.24.3 Buildings IOT Sports Facility Management Software Product and Solutions

2.24.4 Buildings IOT Sports Facility Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.24.5 Buildings IOT Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.25 PARiM

2.25.1 PARiM Details

2.25.2 PARiM Major Business

2.25.3 PARiM Sports Facility Management Software Product and Solutions

2.25.4 PARiM Sports Facility Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.25.5 PARiM Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.26 ARENA

2.26.1 ARENA Details

2.26.2 ARENA Major Business

2.26.3 ARENA Sports Facility Management Software Product and Solutions

2.26.4 ARENA Sports Facility Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.26.5 ARENA Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.27 Courttimes

2.27.1 Courttimes Details

2.27.2 Courttimes Major Business

2.27.3 Courttimes Sports Facility Management Software Product and Solutions

2.27.4 Courttimes Sports Facility Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.27.5 Courttimes Recent Developments and Future Plans

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Sports Facility Management Software Revenue and Share by Players (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 3 Sports Facility Management Software Players Market Share in 2021

3.2.2 Top 10 Sports Facility Management Software Players Market Share in 2021

3.2.3 Market Competition Trend

3.3 Sports Facility Management Software Players Head Office, Products and Services Provided

3.4 Sports Facility Management Software Mergers & Acquisitions

3.5 Sports Facility Management Software New Entrants and Expansion Plans

4 Market Size Segment by Type

4.1 Global Sports Facility Management Software Revenue and Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Sports Facility Management Software Market Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

5 Market Size Segment by Application

5.1 Global Sports Facility Management Software Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

5.2 Global Sports Facility Management Software Market Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

6 North America by Country, by Type, and by Application

6.1 North America Sports Facility Management Software Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

6.2 North America Sports Facility Management Software Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

6.3 North America Sports Facility Management Software Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Sports Facility Management Software Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

6.3.2 United States Sports Facility Management Software Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

6.3.3 Canada Sports Facility Management Software Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

6.3.4 Mexico Sports Facility Management Software Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

7 Europe by Country, by Type, and by Application

7.1 Europe Sports Facility Management Software Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

7.2 Europe Sports Facility Management Software Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

7.3 Europe Sports Facility Management Software Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Sports Facility Management Software Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.2 Germany Sports Facility Management Software Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

7.3.3 France Sports Facility Management Software Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

7.3.4 United Kingdom Sports Facility Management Software Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

7.3.5 Russia Sports Facility Management Software Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

7.3.6 Italy Sports Facility Management Software Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8 Asia-Pacific by Region, by Type, and by Application

8.1 Asia-Pacific Sports Facility Management Software Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Sports Facility Management Software Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Sports Facility Management Software Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Sports Facility Management Software Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

8.3.2 China Sports Facility Management Software Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.3 Japan Sports Facility Management Software Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.4 South Korea Sports Facility Management Software Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.5 India Sports Facility Management Software Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.6 Southeast Asia Sports Facility Management Software Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.7 Australia Sports Facility Management Software Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9 South America by Country, by Type, and by Application

9.1 South America Sports Facility Management Software Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

9.2 South America Sports Facility Management Software Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

9.3 South America Sports Facility Management Software Market Size by Country

9.3.1 South America Sports Facility Management Software Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

9.3.2 Brazil Sports Facility Management Software Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.3 Argentina Sports Facility Management Software Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

10 Middle East & Africa by Country, by Type, and by Application

10.1 Middle East & Africa Sports Facility Management Software Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Sports Facility Management Software Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Sports Facility Management Software Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Sports Facility Management Software Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.2 Turkey Sports Facility Management Software Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

10.3.3 Saudi Arabia Sports Facility Management Software Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

10.3.4 UAE Sports Facility Management Software Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11 Research Findings and Conclusion

12 Appendix

12.1 Methodology

12.2 Research Process and Data Source

12.3 Disclaimer

Contact US

Global Info Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +86-13660489451 00852-58197708(HK)

WeChat: 17665052062

Add:FLAT/RM A 9/F SILVERCORP INTERNATIONAL TOWER 707-713 NATHAN ROAD MONGKOK KL HONG KONG