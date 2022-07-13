Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | Nouryon, Chongqing Lihong

The Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segment by Type, covers

Purity (99.5%+)

Purity (90%-99.5%)

Purity (50%-90%)

Market segment by Application can be divided into

Food Industry

Paper Industry

Textile Industry

Detergent Industry

Cosmetics Industry

Oil Drilling Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Others

The key market players for global Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) market are listed below:

Nouryon

Chongqing Lihong

Ashland

Changshu Wealthy

Shanghai Shenguang

Inter Chemical (Shijiazhuang)

Lude Chemical

Amtex

Ugur Seluloz Kimya AS

Anqiu Eagle Cellulose

DKS

Xuzhou Liyuan

Fushixin Polymer Fiber

IFF Nutrition & Biosciences

Hebei Maoyuan Chemical

Daicel Miraizu

Nippon Paper Industries

Lamberti Group

Aciselsan

Shandong Yulong

Unitech Chemicals

Yangtse Biotech

Huaihua Aosheng Technology

Jiangsu Tailida New Materials

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.globalinforesearch.com/reports/906489/sodium-carboxymethylcellulose-cmc

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) from 2019 to 2022.

Chapter 3, the Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 5 and 6, to segment the sales by Type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, end user, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2017 to 2022.and Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) market forecast, by regions, type and end user, with sales and revenue, from 2023 to 2028.

Chapter 12, the key raw materials and key suppliers, and industry chain of Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC).

Chapter 13, 14, and 15, to describe Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Revenue by Type: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028

1.2.2 Purity (99.5%+)

1.2.3 Purity (90%-99.5%)

1.2.4 Purity (50%-90%)

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Revenue by Application: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028

1.3.2 Food Industry

1.3.3 Paper Industry

1.3.4 Textile Industry

1.3.5 Detergent Industry

1.3.6 Cosmetics Industry

1.3.7 Oil Drilling Industry

1.3.8 Pharmaceutical Industry

1.3.9 Others

1.4 Global Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Market Size & Forecast

1.4.1 Global Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Sales in Value (2017 & 2021 & 2028)

1.4.2 Global Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Sales in Volume (2017-2028)

1.4.3 Global Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Price (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Production Capacity Analysis

1.5.1 Global Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Total Production Capacity (2017-2028)

1.5.2 Global Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Production Capacity by Geographic Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Market Drivers

1.6.2 Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Market Restraints

1.6.3 Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Trends Analysis

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Nouryon

2.1.1 Nouryon Details

2.1.2 Nouryon Major Business

2.1.3 Nouryon Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Product and Services

2.1.4 Nouryon Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.2 Chongqing Lihong

2.2.1 Chongqing Lihong Details

2.2.2 Chongqing Lihong Major Business

2.2.3 Chongqing Lihong Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Product and Services

2.2.4 Chongqing Lihong Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.3 Ashland

2.3.1 Ashland Details

2.3.2 Ashland Major Business

2.3.3 Ashland Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Product and Services

2.3.4 Ashland Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.4 Changshu Wealthy

2.4.1 Changshu Wealthy Details

2.4.2 Changshu Wealthy Major Business

2.4.3 Changshu Wealthy Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Product and Services

2.4.4 Changshu Wealthy Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.5 Shanghai Shenguang

2.5.1 Shanghai Shenguang Details

2.5.2 Shanghai Shenguang Major Business

2.5.3 Shanghai Shenguang Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Product and Services

2.5.4 Shanghai Shenguang Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.6 Inter Chemical (Shijiazhuang)

2.6.1 Inter Chemical (Shijiazhuang) Details

2.6.2 Inter Chemical (Shijiazhuang) Major Business

2.6.3 Inter Chemical (Shijiazhuang) Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Product and Services

2.6.4 Inter Chemical (Shijiazhuang) Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.7 Lude Chemical

2.7.1 Lude Chemical Details

2.7.2 Lude Chemical Major Business

2.7.3 Lude Chemical Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Product and Services

2.7.4 Lude Chemical Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.8 Amtex

2.8.1 Amtex Details

2.8.2 Amtex Major Business

2.8.3 Amtex Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Product and Services

2.8.4 Amtex Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.9 Ugur Seluloz Kimya AS

2.9.1 Ugur Seluloz Kimya AS Details

2.9.2 Ugur Seluloz Kimya AS Major Business

2.9.3 Ugur Seluloz Kimya AS Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Product and Services

2.9.4 Ugur Seluloz Kimya AS Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.10 Anqiu Eagle Cellulose

2.10.1 Anqiu Eagle Cellulose Details

2.10.2 Anqiu Eagle Cellulose Major Business

2.10.3 Anqiu Eagle Cellulose Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Product and Services

2.10.4 Anqiu Eagle Cellulose Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.11 DKS

2.11.1 DKS Details

2.11.2 DKS Major Business

2.11.3 DKS Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Product and Services

2.11.4 DKS Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.12 Xuzhou Liyuan

2.12.1 Xuzhou Liyuan Details

2.12.2 Xuzhou Liyuan Major Business

2.12.3 Xuzhou Liyuan Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Product and Services

2.12.4 Xuzhou Liyuan Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.13 Fushixin Polymer Fiber

2.13.1 Fushixin Polymer Fiber Details

2.13.2 Fushixin Polymer Fiber Major Business

2.13.3 Fushixin Polymer Fiber Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Product and Services

2.13.4 Fushixin Polymer Fiber Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.14 IFF Nutrition & Biosciences

2.14.1 IFF Nutrition & Biosciences Details

2.14.2 IFF Nutrition & Biosciences Major Business

2.14.3 IFF Nutrition & Biosciences Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Product and Services

2.14.4 IFF Nutrition & Biosciences Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.15 Hebei Maoyuan Chemical

2.15.1 Hebei Maoyuan Chemical Details

2.15.2 Hebei Maoyuan Chemical Major Business

2.15.3 Hebei Maoyuan Chemical Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Product and Services

2.15.4 Hebei Maoyuan Chemical Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.16 Daicel Miraizu

2.16.1 Daicel Miraizu Details

2.16.2 Daicel Miraizu Major Business

2.16.3 Daicel Miraizu Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Product and Services

2.16.4 Daicel Miraizu Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.17 Nippon Paper Industries

2.17.1 Nippon Paper Industries Details

2.17.2 Nippon Paper Industries Major Business

2.17.3 Nippon Paper Industries Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Product and Services

2.17.4 Nippon Paper Industries Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.18 Lamberti Group

2.18.1 Lamberti Group Details

2.18.2 Lamberti Group Major Business

2.18.3 Lamberti Group Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Product and Services

2.18.4 Lamberti Group Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.19 Aciselsan

2.19.1 Aciselsan Details

2.19.2 Aciselsan Major Business

2.19.3 Aciselsan Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Product and Services

2.19.4 Aciselsan Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.20 Shandong Yulong

2.20.1 Shandong Yulong Details

2.20.2 Shandong Yulong Major Business

2.20.3 Shandong Yulong Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Product and Services

2.20.4 Shandong Yulong Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.21 Unitech Chemicals

2.21.1 Unitech Chemicals Details

2.21.2 Unitech Chemicals Major Business

2.21.3 Unitech Chemicals Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Product and Services

2.21.4 Unitech Chemicals Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.22 Yangtse Biotech

2.22.1 Yangtse Biotech Details

2.22.2 Yangtse Biotech Major Business

2.22.3 Yangtse Biotech Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Product and Services

2.22.4 Yangtse Biotech Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.23 Huaihua Aosheng Technology

2.23.1 Huaihua Aosheng Technology Details

2.23.2 Huaihua Aosheng Technology Major Business

2.23.3 Huaihua Aosheng Technology Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Product and Services

2.23.4 Huaihua Aosheng Technology Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.24 Jiangsu Tailida New Materials

2.24.1 Jiangsu Tailida New Materials Details

2.24.2 Jiangsu Tailida New Materials Major Business

2.24.3 Jiangsu Tailida New Materials Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Product and Services

2.24.4 Jiangsu Tailida New Materials Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

3 Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Breakdown Data by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Sales in Volume by Manufacturer (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

3.2 Global Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Revenue by Manufacturer (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

3.3 Key Manufacturer Market Position in Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC)

3.4 Market Concentration Rate

3.4.1 Top 3 Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Manufacturer Market Share in 2021

3.4.2 Top 6 Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Manufacturer Market Share in 2021

3.5 Global Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Production Capacity by Company: 2021 VS 2022

3.6 Manufacturer by Geography: Head Office and Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Production Site

3.7 New Entrant and Capacity Expansion Plans

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions

4 Market Analysis by Region

4.1 Global Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Market Size by Region

4.1.1 Global Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

4.1.2 Global Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

4.2 North America Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Revenue (2017-2028)

4.3 Europe Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Revenue (2017-2028)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Revenue (2017-2028)

4.5 South America Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Revenue (2017-2028)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Revenue (2017-2028)

5 Market Segment by Type

5.1 Global Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Sales in Volume by Type (2017-2028)

5.2 Global Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

5.3 Global Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Price by Type (2017-2028)

6 Market Segment by Application

6.1 Global Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Sales in Volume by Application (2017-2028)

6.2 Global Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

6.3 Global Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Price by Application (2017-2028)

7 North America by Country, by Type, and by Application

7.1 North America Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Sales by Type (2017-2028)

7.2 North America Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Sales by Application (2017-2028)

7.3 North America Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Market Size by Country

7.3.1 North America Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.2 North America Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.3 United States Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

7.3.4 Canada Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

7.3.5 Mexico Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8 Europe by Country, by Type, and by Application

8.1 Europe Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Sales by Type (2017-2028)

8.2 Europe Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Sales by Application (2017-2028)

8.3 Europe Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Market Size by Country

8.3.1 Europe Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.3 Germany Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.4 France Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.5 United Kingdom Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.6 Russia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.7 Italy Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9 Asia-Pacific by Region, by Type, and by Application

9.1 Asia-Pacific Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Sales by Type (2017-2028)

9.2 Asia-Pacific Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Sales by Application (2017-2028)

9.3 Asia-Pacific Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Market Size by Region

9.3.1 Asia-Pacific Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.2 Asia-Pacific Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.3 China Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.4 Japan Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.5 Korea Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.6 India Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.7 Southeast Asia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.8 Australia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

10 South America by Region, by Type, and by Application

10.1 South America Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Sales by Type (2017-2028)

10.2 South America Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Sales by Application (2017-2028)

10.3 South America Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Market Size by Country

10.3.1 South America Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.2 South America Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.3 Brazil Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

10.3.4 Argentina Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11 Middle East & Africa by Country, by Type, and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Sales by Type (2017-2028)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Sales by Application (2017-2028)

11.3 Middle East & Africa Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Market Size by Country

11.3.1 Middle East & Africa Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.2 Middle East & Africa Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.3 Turkey Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11.3.4 Egypt Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11.3.5 Saudi Arabia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11.3.6 South Africa Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

12 Raw Material and Industry Chain

12.1 Raw Material of Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) and Key Manufacturers

12.2 Manufacturing Costs Percentage of Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC)

12.3 Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Production Process

12.4 Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Industrial Chain

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.2 Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Typical Distributors

13.3 Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Typical Customers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Research Process and Data Source

15.3 Disclaimer

Contact US

Global Info Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +86-13660489451 00852-58197708(HK)

WeChat: 17665052062

Add:FLAT/RM A 9/F SILVERCORP INTERNATIONAL TOWER 707-713 NATHAN ROAD MONGKOK KL HONG KONG