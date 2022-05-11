Dental industry Market Revenue Share Analysis, Growth Forecast To 2027

Global Dental Industry Market is expected to have a market value of USD 42,244.27 Million by 2027.

Dentistry, also known as oral medicine and dental medicine, is a branch of medicine that consists of the study, diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of diseases, disorders, and conditions of the oral cavity, normally in the dentition but also the oral mucosa, and of adjacent and related structures and tissues, mainly in the maxillofacial area. Though primarily associated with teeth among the general public, the field of dentistry or dental medicine is not limited to teeth but also includes other aspects of the craniofacial complex, including the temporomandibular joint and other supporting anatomical structures, and lymphatic, vascular, muscular, and nervous systems. The rising healthcare expenditure has boosted the demand for the dental industry, thereby accelerating market growth. Rising geriatric population is anticipated to drive the demand for the dental industry further.

Segment Analysis

Global Dental Industry Market based on the product has been segmented into discipline, consumables, and end user. The global dental industry market, by discipline, has been segmented into endodontics, restorative dentistry, prosthodontics, periodontics, orthodontics, cosmetic dentistry, oral surgery, maxillofacial surgery. On the basis of consumables, the market is bifurcated into resin composites, dental biomaterial, dental aesthetic, endodontic supplies, gingival retraction material, whitening material, denture adhesive, dental impression, dental burs, dental syringe. On the basis of end user, the market is bifurcated into hospitals & clinics, specialty dental centers, and dental academic and research institutes.

Regional Analysis

Global Dental Industry Market, based on region, has been divided into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

The Americas has been segmented into North America and Latin America, with the North America market further divided into the US and Canada. The Americas dominated the market in 2019 and is likely to continue to command during the assessment period. This is due to the rising prevalence of dental disorders, leading to the high demand for dental procedures and a preventive, restorative, and surgical device for dental care. Additionally, the growing older population is also helping in the growth of the dental industry market. According to the Administration for Community Living, the population aged 65 and above increased from 37.2 million in 2006 to 49.2 million in 2016 in the Americas. Hence, a large patient pool suffering from tooth decay and a rising geriatric population are expected to boom the market growth in the Americas.

The European dental industry market has been divided into Western Europe and Eastern Europe. The Western Europe dental industry market has further been classified into Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Western Europe. Europe is the second-largest region in the dental industry as dental and oral diseases are among the major concerns for Europeans, which ultimately shows the need for better treatment. Hence, the demand for dental devices is increasing in the EU region, which is augmenting the growth of the dental device market. The availability of advanced diagnostic and therapeutic options is also playing an important role in the growth of this market. Ongoing research by medical research laboratories and academic institutes is leading to new developments in the effective cure of dental disorders.

The dental industry market in Asia-Pacific has been segmented into China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest market growth potential over the forecast period due to increased government initiative and the presence of a large number of pharmaceutical companies focused on dental treatment. The initiatives taken by the government to support the healthcare system are also fueling the growth of the regional market. For instance, in August 2020, the government has announced the national health ID for every Indian to develop a centralized mechanism to identify every participant in the National Health Stack uniquely. Furthermore, the increasing disposable income of middle-class families, which accounts for a large population in Asia, encouraging more spending on health, is driving the growth of the dental industry market in the region.

The Middle East & Africa dental industry market is segmented into the Middle East and Africa. The increasing number of companies and subsidiaries in the region drives the dental industry and the ever-increasing demand for dental cosmetic surgeries in EMEA. Furthermore, the lack of oral healthcare awareness in Saudi Arabia is a major concern among consumers in the country, especially among children.

Key Players

MRFR recognizes the following companies as the Key Players in the global dental industry market— 3M (US), Allergan plc (US), Coltene Group (Switzerland), Dentsply Sirona (US), and Henry Schein, Inc (US).

Key Findings of the Study

Global Dental Industry Market is estimated to reach USD 42,244.27 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.28% during the assessment period of 2020 to 2027.

The Americas accounted for the largest share of the global dental industry market due to the presence of prominent players in the US, the high prevalence of dental disease, and the rising dental expenditure.

Based on discipline, the endodontics segment accounted for the largest market share of 28.6% in 2019.

Based on consumables, the market is segmented into resin composites, dental biomaterial, dental aesthetic, endodontic supplies, gingival retraction material, whitening material, denture adhesive, dental impression, dental burs, and dental syringe. The resin composites segment is likely to dominate the market a CAGR of 6.94% in the forecast period 2020-2027.

Based on end user, the hospitals & clinics segment dominated the market with a CAGR of 5.74% in the forecast period 2020-2027.

