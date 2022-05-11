Distributed Antenna System Market Estimated to Rise Profitably during 2020 – 2027 | MRFR

Distributed Antenna System Market-Overview

The global distributed antenna market is growing rapidly mainly due to the augmenting demand for the sustainable network connectivity. Distributed Antenna System (DAS) is a signal booster used in both indoor and outdoor to strengthen the signal reception of mobile operators by removing the inactive spots. The proliferation of the internet and the growing market penetration of smartphones and tablets users are some of the major driving forces acting as a tailwind, escalating the market growth to the ascended heights.

Market Research Future (MRFR), in its recently published research report, asserts that the global Distributed Antenna System Market is booming and expected to grow exponentially by 2022, registering a striking CAGR throughout the forecast period 2015-2022. MRFR also predicts that the distributed antenna market might reach approximately 11 Bn. USD registering approximately 8.06% CAGR throughout the period – 2015-2022.

Additional factors substantiating the market growth include the emergence of the next-generation wireless market and the rising demand for steady connectivity. On the other hand, factors such as the high installation cost of the distributed antenna system and lack of infrastructure are expected to obszruct the market growth over the forecast period.

Global Distributed Antenna Market – Regional Analysis

The North America region is dominating the global distributed antenna market due to the growing demand for smartphones users and evolving IoT technology. The presence of global players which provide a competitive advantage to the U.S. and Canada along with the growing IT industry in these countries are driving the market of distributed antenna in North America. The US, Canada, and Mexico are projected to be major contributors to the market growth during 2015- 2022.

The Asia Pacific region is emerging as a lucrative market for the distributed antenna, mushrooming rapidly. The burgeoning healthcare sector in China and India are the key driving forces accounting for the market growth in the region. Also, players located in China and Japan are investing heavily in the development of efficient technologies which in turn, substantiates the market growth in the APAC. Simultaneously, factors such as the increasing deployment of 4G/LTE connections are acting as a tailwind supporting the distributed antenna system market in the region during the forecast period.

Europe is expected to demonstrate steady growth in the market of the distributed antenna. Growing telecommunication and healthcare sectors are leading to the high adoption of the distributed antenna systems, fostering the market growth in the region.

Global Distributed Antenna Market – Segments

The MRFR analysis is segmented into four key dynamics:-

By Technologies : Carrier Wi-fi, Small Cell, and Self-Organized Network (SON) among others.

By Coverage : Indoor, and Outdoor.

By End-Users : Public Venue, Industrial, Transportation, and Healthcare among others.

By Regions : North America, Europe, APAC and the Rest-of-the-World.

Competitive Analysis

The contenders functioning in the market are predicted to take necessary steps to safeguard their commercial interests in the period ahead. The economic deceleration is projected to carry the continuation of the effects seen these days commonly. The transformation in the supply chain has to be strongly encouraged, so as to see positive effects with regards to market progress. The support from government bodies is estimated to promote further the long term expansion of the market in the upcoming period. The consumer trends that are of special concern to demand are predicted to take time to stabilize in the aftermath of the current global pandemic. The investments related to marketing and R & D are foreseen to be staggered seeing the current economic climate. However, the market is predicted to be hindered to an extent by the restrictions in international trade due to the pandemic. The global market is estimated to be piloted by the forces of supply and demand that have taken over control.

The key companies functioning in the distributed antenna market are CommScope, Inc. (U.S.), Corning, Inc. (U.S.), Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd. (Hong Kong), Boingo Wireless, Inc. (U.S.), KTS, Inc. (U.S.), Cobham Wireless (U.K.), ATEK Communications, Inc. (U.S.), Verizon (U.S.), SOLiD, INC. (South Korea), and AT&T (U.S.).

Key Players:

