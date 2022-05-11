Healthcare CRM Market Size, Revenue Growth Factors & Trends, Key Player Strategy Analysis Till 2027

Global Healthcare CRM Market is expected to register a CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period and expected to hit USD 21,462.6 Million by 2025.

Healthcare customer relationship management (CRM) offers comprehensive customer information for the healthcare providers and helps to build a long-term relationship with customers and reduce the manual cost. The healthcare payers and healthcare providers are the major users of healthcare CRM solutions.

The increasing number of hospitals, inclination toward an integrated healthcare system, structured billing process, and automated healthcare workflow are anticipated to drive the market growth of the global healthcare CRM market. However, the limited adoption rate of healthcare CRM in developing countries is expected to restrict market growth.

Segment Analysis

The Global Healthcare CRM Market has been divided based on Type, Component, Mode Of Delivery, Application, and End User.

The market, based on type, has been segregated into operational CRM, analytical CRM, and collaborative CRM.

Based on the component, the healthcare CRM market has been divided into software and service.

Based on the mode of delivery, the market has been divided into cloud-based and on-premises.

Based on the application, the healthcare CRM market has been divided into a communication module, patient management, task management, and report module.

On the basis of end-user, the market is bifurcated into healthcare providers and healthcare payers.

Regional Analysis

The global healthcare CRM market, based on region, has been divided into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The Americas is likely to hold the largest share of the global healthcare CRM market during the assessment period owing to the presence of a large pool of hospitals, established payers, and rising adoption of healthcare CRM in the region. For instance, as of 2014, according to the Society for Healthcare Strategy & Market Development, around 60% of hospitals installed the CRM in the US. The Europe market is expected to register a substantial growth in the market owing to the increasing focus of companies in the European region, funding for healthcare infrastructure, and the presence of developed economies. Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region in the global market due to the rising interest of investors for investing in the healthcare sector and the increasing number of private hospitals in the region. The healthcare CRM market in the rest of the world is expected to witness gradual growth owing to the developing healthcare infrastructure.

Key Findings of the Study

The Global Healthcare CRM Market was valued at USD 8,900.0 million in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 13.4% during the assessment period.

The Americas accounted for the largest share of the global market due to the presence of established payers, rising cases of neurological diseases, increasing product launches, growing geriatric population, and high investment in research.

Based on the type, the operational CRM segment accounted for the largest market share of 4% in 2018.

Based on the component, the software segment is expected to register the fastest growth at a CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period.

Based on the application, the communication module segment accounted for the largest market share of 41.4% in 2018.

Based on the mode of delivery, the cloud-based segment is expected to register the fastest growth at a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period.

Based on the end-user, the healthcare providers segment accounted for the largest market share with a value of USD 5,112.6 million in 2018.

Key Players

MRFR recognizes the following companies as the Key Players in the Global Healthcare CRM Market – Healthgrades Operating Company, Inc. (US) Infor (US), Salesforce.com, Inc. (the US), SAP (US), Keona Health (US), Microsoft (US), Oracle (US), Accenture (Ireland), SugarCRM (US), hc1 (US), and Others.

