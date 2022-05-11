Marketing Resource Management Market Forecast : Global Forecast Over 2027

Market Highlights

In 2018, the current Marketing Resource Management Market was projected to generate USD 2.42 Billion of market share. However, this market is anticipated to account for USD 5.9 Billion by the end of the year 2026, and it is estimated to capture a 13.30% CAGR in the analysis period of 2020 to 2026.

Marketing resource management is a popular software platform that helps to manage and organize the marketing operations by marketers. This is considered as the perfect solution to assist in the complicated marketing processes management like tasks, plans, creation, budget, assets, and ideation.

The global Marketing Resource Management Market is driven due to the increasing benefits of modular suites with third-party integrations and interconnected solutions across the world. However, the persistent growth in security issues and cyber-attacks can hamper the growth of the market.

Segmentation:

The worldwide Marketing Resource Management Market report explains the present market has been divided on the basis of Deployment, Organization Size, Component, and Vertical. Based on the deployment, the market is classified into on-cloud and on-premise.

The present market has been segmented into two components such as services and solutions. The service segment is again sub-segmented into training, consulting and implementation, and support and maintenance. On the other hand, the solution segment is further sub-segmented into financial management, brand and advertising management, performance management, project management, asset management, and marketing analytics.

The Marketing Resource Management Market has been bifurcated in terms of organization size, such as small and medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises. The global market has been segregated into different verticals, which includeBFSI, IT and telecommunication, retail and e-commerce, media and entertainment, healthcare, and many others.

Regional analysis

As per the regional analysis, the global Marketing Resource Management Market includes various parts such as the Middle East & Africa, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and others.

Regionally, the North American region is predicted to account for a significant market share and lead the global market during the assessment timeframe due to the rising investment in research and development, rising advancement in marketing resource management, and the presence of the leading key players in the region. Moreover, this region is also known as the early adopter of organizations and technology that focuses on marketing activities and campaigns, which is fueling the regional market growth of North America.

In addition, the Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growing regional market in the research period. This region is supporting the market growth due to the supportive government policies related to the growth of SMEs and the rising demand for services and cloud-based solutions. Apart from this, the European region is projected to generate a considerable market share over the forecast timeframe. Moreover, a steady growth rate is projected to be witnessed in the region of South America and the Middle East & Africa.

Industry News

In June 2021, the prominent player Aprimo launched a new marketing calendar that brings additional capabilities and broader functionality to its content operations platform. The company’s marketing calendar includes a flexible and actionable layer in the work management solution. Also, it provides a comprehensive and wide view of different projects to marketers.

