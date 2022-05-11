Unified Communication as a Service Market to Reflect Impressive Growth Rate

Market overview

The global unified communications as a service market are projected to register a CAGR of 10.5% from the years between 2020 and 2027. The market was worth USD 25.85 billion in 2020. It should be worth USD 69.93 billion in 2027.

The model that unified communications as a service works off of allows various telecoms service providers choices in terms of providing their customers with telecom or communications services. Most unified communications as service providers offer their customers various packages. These include a message and video conferencing tools and many other resources that make various types of text and voice communications possible.

Many workplaces are responding to employee requests to work from home. Workers prefer the work from home option because it gives them flexibility and freedom in terms of their work schedule that they otherwise wouldn’t enjoy in the office. It also simplifies office culture by getting rid of the need to brown nose.

Segment overview

By deployment mode

This segment can be grouped as follows:

Managed

Hosted

The hosted sub-segment can be further divided into:

UC Saas

UC Paas

UC Iaas

By service

This segment can be further grouped into:

Telephony services

Contact center services

Uc application services

Collaboration services

The telephony services sub-segment is expected to hold the largest market share at 28.9%. This was the figure in 2020 and the sub-segment is expected to retain this lead in terms of market share for the time period that this report covers.

By organization size

This segment can be further grouped into:

Large enterprises

SMEs

By delivery model

This segment can be further grouped into:

Standalone services

Integrated services

By vertical

This segment can be further grouped into:

BFSI

IT and telecoms

Public sector

Healthcare

Retail

Logistics and transportation

Travel and hospitality

Others

Regional analysis

The global unified communications as a service market can be grouped into the following regions:

North America

The European Union

Asia-Pacific

The Middle East and Africa

South America

The North American region is expected to dominate the market for the time period that this report covers. It also holds the regional leader in terms of market, share. The reason for this is that most businesses in this region are already using some sort of unified communications as a service in their daily business operations.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR for the time period that this report covers. The reason why is that the services sector is growing exponentially in most nations in the region. This is leading to the workforce, in general, going mobile and virtual.

Many nations in the Asia-Pacific region are investing heavily in the infrastructure and technologies needed to support unified communications as a service. This means using much more AI than in the past. Singapore, especially, takes the lead in this regard.

Industry news

Ribbon Communications recently offered new unified communication as a service product with innovative new applications for companies in a variety of industries. These companies are expected to become much more competitive in the post-pandemic world.

