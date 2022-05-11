Unified Communication as a Service Market to Reflect Impressive Growth Rate
Global Unified Communication as a Service Market Research Report: By Deployment Mode (Managed and Hosted [UC SaaS, UC PaaS and UC IaaS]), Service (Telephony Services, Contact Center Services, UC Application Services, and Collaboration Services), Organization Size (Large Enterprises and Small and Medium Enterprises), Delivery Model (Standalone Services and Integrated Services), Vertical (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Public Sector, Retail, Healthcare, Logistics & Transportation, Travel & Hospitality and others), Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa and South America) - Forecast till 2027
Market overview
The global unified communications as a service market are projected to register a CAGR of 10.5% from the years between 2020 and 2027. The market was worth USD 25.85 billion in 2020. It should be worth USD 69.93 billion in 2027.
The model that unified communications as a service works off of allows various telecoms service providers choices in terms of providing their customers with telecom or communications services. Most unified communications as service providers offer their customers various packages. These include a message and video conferencing tools and many other resources that make various types of text and voice communications possible.
Many workplaces are responding to employee requests to work from home. Workers prefer the work from home option because it gives them flexibility and freedom in terms of their work schedule that they otherwise wouldn’t enjoy in the office. It also simplifies office culture by getting rid of the need to brown nose.
Segment overview
By deployment mode
This segment can be grouped as follows:
- Managed
- Hosted
The hosted sub-segment can be further divided into:
- UC Saas
- UC Paas
- UC Iaas
By service
This segment can be further grouped into:
- Telephony services
- Contact center services
- Uc application services
- Collaboration services
The telephony services sub-segment is expected to hold the largest market share at 28.9%. This was the figure in 2020 and the sub-segment is expected to retain this lead in terms of market share for the time period that this report covers.
By organization size
This segment can be further grouped into:
- Large enterprises
- SMEs
By delivery model
This segment can be further grouped into:
- Standalone services
- Integrated services
By vertical
This segment can be further grouped into:
- BFSI
- IT and telecoms
- Public sector
- Healthcare
- Retail
- Logistics and transportation
- Travel and hospitality
- Others
Regional analysis
The global unified communications as a service market can be grouped into the following regions:
- North America
- The European Union
- Asia-Pacific
- The Middle East and Africa
- South America
The North American region is expected to dominate the market for the time period that this report covers. It also holds the regional leader in terms of market, share. The reason for this is that most businesses in this region are already using some sort of unified communications as a service in their daily business operations.
The Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR for the time period that this report covers. The reason why is that the services sector is growing exponentially in most nations in the region. This is leading to the workforce, in general, going mobile and virtual.
Many nations in the Asia-Pacific region are investing heavily in the infrastructure and technologies needed to support unified communications as a service. This means using much more AI than in the past. Singapore, especially, takes the lead in this regard.
Industry news
- Ribbon Communications recently offered new unified communication as a service product with innovative new applications for companies in a variety of industries. These companies are expected to become much more competitive in the post-pandemic world.
