Green Data Center Market Size, Share, Competitor Strategies, Growth Forecast, Industry Trends, Opportunities, Challenges and Impact of COVID-19

Green data centers are physical storage reservoirs which manage and store huge volumes of data without causing a surge in electricity charges. It uses low-emission building material and in-house furniture to reduce the carbon footprint. The global Green data center market report by Market Research Future (MRFR) focuses on the deep green approach by major IT conglomerates, rise of sustainable technologies, and its scope for the period of 2018 to 2023 (forecast period). The COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the industry have been included as vital talking points.

Market Scope

The global Green Data Center Market is expected to grow from USD 37.9 billion in 2017 to USD 197.72 billion by 2023, with a CAGR of 32.9% during the forecast period.

Major drivers of the market include soaring costs of electricity, huge demand for energy storage and management, and unmet needs of energy-efficient data centers. Benefits of green data centers such as energy conservation, extending life of facilities, higher computing performance, and relaxed budget for growth can propel its adoption. Government initiatives to curtail carbon emissions, increasing interests of companies towards sustainable schemes, and future carbon offset plans are other major growth enablers of the market.

Establishment of green data centers in areas of cheap power sources can favor the market. Major companies such as Apple, Facebook, and Google have decided to shift their data centers to Nordic countries to counter soaring energy expenses. Improvements in products and use of new materials to assist in liquid cooling can lead to huge strides in the market and be open for valuable investments.

However, restrictions of movement caused by the COVID-19 pandemic can impede the market growth.

Competitive Outlook

IBM Corporation, Fujitsu, HP Development Company, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., NEC Corporation of America, ABB Group, Hitachi, Schneider Electric, Cisco Systems, and Dell Corporation are key players of the global green data center market. Other prominent players include CenturyLink, Digital Realty Trust, Equinix, Inc., China Telecom, and NTT Communications.

Segmentation

The global market for green data center is segmented on the basis of component, organization size, end-user, and vertical.

By components, the green data center market is segmented into hardware (servers, networking components, cooling equipment, power units,) and software.

By organization size, the green data center market is segmented into SMEs and large business enterprises.

By end-user, the market is segmented into cloud service providers and colocation providers.

By vertical, the green data market is segmented into banking, financial services, and insurance, IT &telecom, public sector, healthcare & life sciences, and others.

By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

Regional Analysis

North America is currently dominating the green data center with the largest market share. The presence of key players and technological leaps are expected to drive the green data center market in the region. The increasing number of IoT devices, continuous exchange of information, and prevalence of solid state drives (SSDs) can influence the regional market. Additionally, the presence of IT and telecommunication, BFSI, and automation industries can spur the market as well. The increased mobile data traffic and storage demand in recent years has increased the demand for green data center construction.

APAC has the fastest growing market for the green data centers. Economic growth in Asian countries such as China and India are inviting global players in this region which leads to increased investments and accelerated deployment of data centers. Increasing ownership of mobile phones, huge consumption of internet, surge of connected devices, and tax breaks are estimated to drive the global green data center market.

Europe is expected to retain a major share of the global green data center market. This can be attributed to the cold climes in certain countries. Iceland is home to various data centers owing to the need for natural cooling and mining of Bitcoins. New-age technologies and the need to lower soaring energy costs can lead to the expansion of the market in the region till 2023.

The global digital printing market is growing at a rapid pace, mainly due to the rising uses of digital printing technologies in packaging. Besides, increasing upgrades in digital printing technology and rising R&D funding & initiatives of public-private sectors are other major growth drivers. Increasing demand for sustainable printing due to rising global warming concerns escalate market shares.

The Covid-19 pandemic fostered the utilization of digital printing technologies, disrupting normal supply and consumer purchasing patterns. Total printed packaging volumes and digital print in packaging rose globally to meet fluctuating demand from packaging buyers. Favorable government regulations to minimize VOC emissions in printing and wastages would support the market growth throughout the assessment period.

With rising developments in data processing, programming, digital printing, and finishing, the market is expected to perceive significant traction in the next few years. According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the valuation of global digital printing market is estimated to rise to exponential heights by 2027, growing at a whopping CAGR during the forecast period (2020 – 2027).

Spurring rise in the packaging and textiles industries substantiates the market size. With the advent of fast fashion and textile printing, the market has grown significantly over the past few years. It is poised to witness more considerable gains by the end of the forecast period. Businesses are also looking at packaging as means of advertising and marketing their brand.

This, alongside the rising consumer interest in digital printing, is expected to impact the growth of the market. Digitization has emerged as a game-changer for the printing industry. Product personalization, innovation, and the introduction of managed print services are strongly aligned with the rising possibilities of digital printing.

Global Digital Printing Market – Segmentation

The report is segmented into ink, substrates, technologies, and regions. The ink segment is sub-segmented into Solvent, Aqueous, UV Cured, Dye Sublimation, Latex, and others. The dye sublimation segment accounts for the largest market share and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period. Simultaneously, the sub-segment Aqueous is playing an equally important role in market development.

The substrate segment is sub-segmented into release liner, plastic film, glass, textile, paper, and others. The technology segment is sub-segmented into laser and inkjet. The sub-segment inkjet is bifurcated into piezo crystal inkjet, thermal inkjet, electrostatic inkjet, and MEMS. Among these, the sub-segment inkjet holds the largest market share and is estimated to grow at an impressive CAGR during the forecast period.

Digital Printing Market – Competitive Analysis

The digital printing market appears highly competitive due to the presence of several well-established players. Industry players adopt strategic approaches, such as collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, expansion, and new technologies/product launches to gain a larger competitive share. Industry players make substantial investments to drive R & D to develop new products & technologies and increase their global footprints.

Major Players:

Players active in the global digital printing market include Hewlett-Packard Development Company, LP (US), Canon, Inc. (Japan), Ricoh Company, Ltd. (Japan), Roland DG Corporation (Japan), Xerox Corporation (US), Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan), Durst Phototechnik AG (Germany), Electronics For Imaging, INC.(US), and Inca Digital Printers Limited (UK), among others.

Global Digital Printing Market – Geographical Analysis

North America leads the global digital printing market. The region highlights environment conservation efforts, minimizing wastage. Besides, vast developments in digital printing and substantial R&D investments in optimizing printer machines drive the market growth.

The presence of notable industry players, augmenting demand for digital printing technology, and the availability of advanced technologies are major growth drivers. Additionally, augmenting demand for safe and effective features boosts the market size.

