Automotive Glove Box Market 2022 | Trends, Growth Insights, Top Companies, Segmentation and Forecast by 2030

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the Global Automotive Glove Box Market, tracking one market segment across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a six-year annual trend analysis that highlights the market size and shares for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. The report also presents a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next six years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global automotive glove box market by vehicle type and region.

Top Key Players

The Key Players in the Global Automotive Glove Box Industry include Magna International Inc. (Canada), IAC Group (Luxembourg), Visteon Corporation (the U.S), ITW (the U.S), Moriroku Holdings Company (Japan), Yanfeng Automotive Interiors (China), Faurecia (the U.S), Trinseo S.A (the U.S), Hyundai Mobis (South Korea), Minda KTSN Plastic Solutions GmbH Co.KG (Germany), and Recticel (Belgium).

Market Highlights

Global Automotive Glove Box Market is projected to register a CAGR of 3.5% between 2020 and 2026. An automotive glove box, also known as a glovie or glove compartment, is a section positioned over the front-seat passenger’s footwell and is built into the dashboard of the vehicle. Automotive glove boxes are often used for storage. In most vehicles, the glove compartment closes with the use of a handle or latch and can also be locked with a key. Automotive glove boxes are sealed or unsealed containers that are used for storage in automobiles. They are generally used for keeping portable items such as vehicle registration papers, insurance papers, sunglasses, pens, maps, etc. In modern-day cars, the glove boxes are mostly sealed, but few vehicles, such as the jeep wrangler, have glove boxes without doors. In England and a few areas of the northwest United States, automotive glove boxes are called ‘jockey boxes.

Based on region, the automotive glove box market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. North America is a major automotive glove box market, with the U.S. being the largest market in the region and the second-largest automotive manufacturer in the world. Canada and Mexico are other significant markets in this region. Recently KSTN Plastic Solutions, Germany (a part of the Ashok Minda Group), has opened a new facility in Mexico for the manufacture of glove boxes and other automotive components for Volkswagen and other automotive OEMs, which is anticipated to increase the glove box market size in Mexico and North America. Based on the vehicle type, the Automotive Glove Box Market share has been segmented into passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles. The passenger vehicles segment accounted for a significant contribution to the automotive glove box market during 2019, and it is projected to dominate the market over the review period Factors such as improved socio-economic conditions, increased industrial output, and higher disposable incomes, are likely to drive the adoption of passenger cars, subsequently fueling the growth of the automotive glove box market.

