Anti-Ship Missile Defence System Market Production Analysis, Opportunity Assessments, Business Revenue by Leading Competitors And Forecast 2027

Anti-Ship Missile Defence System Market: Information by Component (Missile Interceptor and Radar), Application (Ballistic Missiles Defense and Conventional Missile Defense), Launch Platform (Air, Surface and Submarine) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America) – Forecast till 2027

Market Highlights

The global Anti-Ship Missile Defence System Market is marked with growth potential in the coming years. The factors that influence the demand for anti-ship missile defence system are high demand for laser anti-ship missile defense systems, increasing R&D investments, and greater emphasis on maritime border security. The major trends and opportunities in the anti-ship missile defence system market are modernization of naval combat systems and transition to SBX-band radar. The major challenges and that can restrain the market growth are the defense budget cuts, delays and project cancellations and shortcomings of the conventional missile defense systems. As per MRFR analysis, the global anti-ship missile defence System market was valued at USD 9,014.2 million in 2016 which is expected to reach USD 13,984 million by 2023 with a CAGR 6.65% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Market Drivers

Market Research Analysis

High Demand for Laser Anti-Ship Missile Defense Systems has been a major driver for the global anti-ship missile defense system market. Laser wavelengths are approximately 10,000 times smaller than microwaves, causing lesser diffraction and making them more accurate when fired from long distances. In addition, laser weapon systems generate high-energy pulses. For example, one-megajoule laser pulse delivers the same energy as 200 grams of high explosive and has the same impact on a target.

As a result of their accuracy and cost efficiency, the demand for DEWs such as HEL and HPM weapons has been increasing. HEL is likely to find applications in anti-personnel weapon systems and missile defense systems and can also be used for disabling lightly armored vehicles. Moreover, R&D is a pre-requisite for the development of anti-ship missile defense systems and the maintenance of global competitiveness in the market. Currently, developed regions such as the Americas and Europe investment heavily into procurement and development of these systems.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global anti-ship missile defense systems market, tracking two market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next 6 years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global anti-ship missile defense systems market by its component, application and regions.

By Component

Missile Interceptor

Radar

By Application

Ballistic Missiles Defense

Conventional Missile Defense

By Region

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

Key Players

The major players operating in global anti-ship missile defence system market, who have adopted the strategies such as geographic expansion, mergers, and acquisitions are Lockheed Martin, Leonardo S.p.A, Raytheon, General Dynamics, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, Saab Group, Northrop Grumman, Thales Group, MBDA and BAE Systems.

1 Executive Summary

1.1. Market Attractiveness Analysis

1.1.1. Global Anti-Ship Missile Defense Systems Market, By Component

1.1.2. Global Anti-Ship Missile Defense Systems Market, By Application

1.1.3. Global Anti-Ship Missile Defense Systems Market, By Launch Platform

1.1.4. Global Anti-Ship Missile Defense Systems Market, By Region

2 Market Introduction

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Scope Of The Study

2.3. Market Structure

2.4. Key Buying Criteria

2.5. Market Factor Indicator Analysis

3 Research Methodology

3.1. Research Process

3.2. Primary Research

3.3. Secondary Research

3.4. Market Size Estimation

3.5. Forecast Model

3.6. List Of Assumptions

4 Market Insights

5 Market Dynamics

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Drivers

5.3. Restraints

5.4. Opportunities

5.5. Market/Technological Trends

5.6. Patent Trends

5.7. Regulatory Landscape/Standards

6 Market Factor Analysis

6.1. Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

6.1.1. R&D

6.1.2. Manufacturing

6.1.3. Distribution & Sales

6.1.4. Post-Sales Monitoring

6.2. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

6.2.1. Threat Of New Entrants

6.2.2. Bargaining Power Of Buyers

6.2.3. Threat Of Substitutes

6.2.4. Segment Rivalry

6.2.5. Bargaining Power Of Supplies

