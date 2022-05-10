BYOD And Enterprise Mobility Market Strategies, Revenue, Gross Margin Research Report and Trends by Forecast 2027 | COVID-19 Effects

Market Highlights

The worldwide BYOD and enterprise mobility market size will contact USD 94.41 billion at a 15.86% CAGR during the gauge time frame 2020-2027, states the most recent Market Research Future (MRFR) investigation. The BYOD (bring your own device) and enterprise mobility permit workers in utilizing their own devices like workstations, cell phones, and tablets for proficient purposes.

Different elements are fuelling the worldwide BYOD and enterprise mobility market development. According to the new MRFR market gauges, such factors incorporate the developing SMEs embracing cloud-based administrations, popularity for BYOD and enterprise mobility arrangements from various areas like retail and buyer merchandise, media and amusement, medical care and life sciences, transportation and coordinated operations, IT and telecom, and energy and utility, developing economy, and expanding urbanization. The extra factors adding market development incorporate increasing work rate, fast pace of industrialization, diminished equipment cost, expanding entrance of cell phones, developing requirement for enterprise mobility programming in enormous enterprises, expanding reception in modern area across the globe, cost saving, and accommodation to utilize.

Running against the norm, the developing worries about information security and information robbery, consistence and government issues, significant expense of BYOD and enterprise mobility arrangements, effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, and security dangers might obstruct the worldwide BYOD and enterprise mobility market development over the gauge time frame.

Segmentation:

The MRFR report throws light on an inclusive segmental analysis of the global BYOD and enterprise mobility market based on software, security, service, deployment, and end users.

By software, the global BYOD and enterprise mobility market is segmented into telecom expense management, email management, data management, application management, device management, and others. Of these, the device management segment will lead the market over the forecast period.

By security, the global BYOD and enterprise mobility market is segmented into multiple-user management, identity access management, network security, content security, application security, and device security. Of these, the network security segment will dominate the market over the forecast period.

By service, the global BYOD and enterprise mobility market is segmented into professional services and managed services.

By deployment, the global BYOD and enterprise mobility market is segmented into on-premise and cloud. Of these, the cloud segment will spearhead the market over the forecast period.

By end users, the global BYOD and enterprise mobility market is segmented into transportation and logistics, healthcare, retail, IT and telecom, manufacturing, automobile, BFSI, and others. Of these, the retail segment will have the lions share in the market over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

By region, the global BYOD and enterprise mobility market covers the recent trends and growth opportunity across Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, and Rest of the World (RoW). Of these, North America will command the market over the forecast period. Growing cloud-based application industry, huge acceptance by enterprises, and increasing innovative developments in technologies are adding to the global BYOD and enterprise mobility market growth in the region.

In the APAC region, the global BYOD and enterprise mobility market is predicted to grow at a fast pace over the forecast period. Rapid adoption of industrial trends and increasing inclination of companies towards the use of mobile devices for professional purposes are adding to the global BYOD and enterprise mobility market growth in the region.

Key Players

The prominent players profiled in the global BYOD and enterprise mobility market report include HCL Technologies (India), Accenture (US), Oracle Corporation (US), Capgemini (Germany), Honeywell International (US), AT&T (US), Tech Mahindra Limited (India), SAP SE (Germany), Tata Consultancy Services Limited (India), IBM Corporation (US), Infosys Limited (India), Blackberry Limited (Canada), Cisco Systems, Inc (US), and Microsoft Corporation (US), among others.

The BYOD and enterprise mobility market is fragmented and also competitive with the presence of many domestic as well as international industry players. They have incorporated assorted strategies to stay at the forefront and also cater to the surging needs of the customers, including collaborations, partnerships, contracts, geographic expansions, new product launches, joint ventures, and more. Additionally, these players are also making heavy investments in research and development activities for strengthening their portfolios and also creating a hold in the market.

BYOD And Enterprise Mobility Market by Software (mobile device management and mobile application management), Security (device, application), Service (managed, professional), Deployment (Cloud, On-Premise), End-User (BFSI, IT and Telecom), And Region – Global Industry Forecast till 2027

