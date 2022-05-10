Application Server Market to receive overwhelming hike in Revenues

Market Analysis

The global application server market will touch USD 28.11 billion at a 12.06% CAGR during the forecast period (2020- 2027), states the latest Market Research Future (MRFR) report.

Drivers

Rising Trend of IoT to Boost Market Growth

The rising trend of IoT will boost the market growth over the forecast period for the growing need for highly potent application servers for developing more innovative applications for tablets, mobile devices, and smartphones.

Opportunities

Rising Dependency on Application Servers to offer Robust Opportunities

The growing dependency of enterprises on application servers to make the optimistic use of the internet & changing communication infrastructure will offer robust opportunities for the market over the forecast period.

Restraints

High Maintenance Cost to act as Market Restraint

The high maintenance cost of application servers may act as a market restraint over the forecast period.

Challenges

Increase in Complexity to act as Market Challenge

The increase in complexity of large application integration will act as market challenge over the forecast period.

COVID-19 Analysis

Several industries have been affected by the COVID-19 crisis and the application server market too is no different. It has also experienced the brunt of the deadly outbreak. Economic consequences, supply chain disruptions, fluctuations in demand share, and long-term & immediate impact of the COVID-19 crisis had a negative effect on the market growth.

Market Segmentation

By application, the mobile application segment will lead the market over the forecast period for the increasing ownership of mobile phones coupled with the growing demand for smartphone-based internet applications to offer improved security, high availability of applications, and data redundancy.

By deployment, the on-cloud segment will dominate the market over the forecast period for the integration and scalability, mobility, flexibility, and cost-effective features offered by the cloud platform, growing use of smartphones, and advances in information sharing technologies.

By vertical, the manufacturing segment will spearhead the market over the forecast period for the increasing adoption of advanced technologies such as cloud and IoT.

Regional Analysis

North America to Precede Application Server Market

North America will precede the market over the forecast period. The presence of well-established network infrastructure, the presence of major key players, huge investments in R&D activities to develop application servers with advanced capabilities for boosting operations, early adoption of technology, increasing smartphone penetration, the presence of well-established business, growing penetration of mobile communication devices, rising adoption in the US, and the increasing trend of bring your own device or remote workforce are fueling the global application server market growth in the region.

Key Players

Eminent players profiled in the global application server market report include Microsoft Corporation (US), IBM Corporation (US), Oracle Corporation (US), TIBCO Software Inc. (US), The Apache Software Foundation (US), Fujitsu Group (Japan), VMware, Inc. (US), NEC Corporation (Japan), SAP SE (Germany), Wipro (India), Adobe Systems Inc. (US), iWay Software (US), Pega Systems (US) CA Technologies (US), and Nastel Technologies (US), Lexmark (US), F5 Networks, Inc. (US), Dell Technologies, Inc. (US), and HostBridge (US), among others.

The global application server market is fragmented and also competitive for the presence of different international & domestic key players. These players have incorporated innovative strategies to remain at the vanguard and also suffice the burgeoning demand of the customers , including collaborations, contracts, partnerships, joint ventures, geographic expansions, and new product launches, & more.

