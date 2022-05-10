Command and Control Systems Market Size Analysis 2021 Latest Research Report to Share Development Trends, Growth And Industry Scope, Opportunities And Forecast 2026

Global Command and Control Systems Market Research Report: Information by Installation Base (Fixed Command Centers and Deployable Command Centers), Component (Solution and Services), Platform (Land, Maritime, Airborne and Space), Application (Military, Homeland Security & Cyber Protection and Commercial) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America) – Forecast till 2027

Market Forecast

Global Command and Control Systems Market is projected to reach USD 44.69 Billion and register a CAGR of 4.7% between 2019 and 2026. The increasing need for enhanced situational awareness to support decision-making and rising defense expenditure are primarily driving the growth of the market. Additionally, the adoption of space-based command and control infrastructure is driving the growth of the market further.

Market USP

Increasing need to upgrade command and control systems.

Growth Opportunities in the Market

Fixed command centers segment is expected to grow at the highest rate: The fixed command centers segment is also expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, 2019 to 2026. The growth can be attributed to the high utilization of fixed command centers by military and commercial organizations globally. From the fixed command centers, officers can survey critical infrastructure and manage military missions.

Solution segment is expected to witness the highest growth in the market: The solution segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the review period. This is due to the increasing demand for command and control solutions such as threat intelligence & response management, communication systems & data links, military situational awareness, and identity & access management.

Land segment accounted for the largest share in 2019: The land segment accounted for the largest share in 2019. This is due to the increasing use of land-based solutions for many defense applications such as intelligence, tracking, surveillance, and missiles and fire control, among others.

The airborne segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Players

BAE Systems Plc (UK)

Elbit Systems Ltd (Israel)

General Dynamics Corporation (US)

L3harris Technologies (US)

Leonardo Spa (Italy)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (US)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (US)

Raytheon Company (US)

Rheinmetall AG (Germany)

Thales Group (France)

Other Prominent Players

Airbus SAS (Netherlands)

Indra Sistemas (Spain)

Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel)

Kongsberg (Norway)

Saab AB (Sweden)

United Technologies Corporation (US)

