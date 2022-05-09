Cloud Engineering Market Size, Share, Growth Strategy, Developing Technologies, Trends And Forecast | Expert Review

Cloud Engineering Market Analysis

The cloud engineering market is anticipated to touch USD 13 billion at a 21% CAGR between 2017- 2023, as per the current Market Research Future (MRFR) analysis. Cloud engineering, simply put, is the use of cloud computing in engineering. It is a systematic means to the commercialization and standardization of cloud computing applications. Cloud computing engineering uses various engineering tools to develop, maintain, and operate systems and solutions of cloud computing. Owing to its alluring features and an array of benefits, it has wide applications in government, retail, energy and utilities, healthcare, BFSI, IT and Telecommunication, and others.

The report covers the analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Cloud Engineering Industry. The pandemic has dynamically altered the economic landscape and drastically changed the trends and demands for products and services in the market.

Various factors are propelling the global cloud engineering market share. According to the recent MRFR report, such factors include growing demand for tailored devices, greater scalability, faster access to infrastructure, the emergence of IoT, increasing adoption of cloud services, and growing demand for concept testing before making any investments.

On the contrary, fear of losing data, concern about regulatory compliance, and the COVID-19 impact may hinder the global cloud engineering market growth over the forecast period.

Cloud Engineering Market Segmentation

The MRFR report highlights an inclusive segmental analysis of the global cloud engineering market based on end users, organization size, deployment type, and service type.

By service type, the global cloud engineering market is segmented into cloud storage, cloud security, migration, integration, training, design, consulting, and others. Of these, cloud storage will lead the market over the forecast period.

By deployment, the global cloud engineering market is segmented into hybrid, public, and private. Of these, the public deployment will dominate the market over the forecast period.

By organization size, the global cloud engineering market is segmented into large, medium, and small. Of these, the small and medium segment will have a major share in the market over the forecast period.

By end users, the global cloud engineering market is segmented into government, retail, energy and utilities, healthcare, BFSI, IT and Telecommunication, and others. Of these, the retail segment will command the largest share in the market over the forecast period.

Cloud Engineering Market Regional Analysis

Based on the region, the global cloud engineering market report covers the recent trends and growth opportunities across the Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, & the Rest of the World (RoW). Of these, North America will command the largest share in the market over the forecast period. Easy accessibility of technical expertise, advanced IT infrastructure, and the presence of several enterprises are adding to the global cloud engineering market growth in the region.

The global cloud engineering market in the APAC region is predicted to have a healthy growth over the forecast period. Growing adoption of high end technology in the measurement equipment field, increasing advancements, stringent government regulations, and a surging number of manufacturers are adding to the global cloud engineering market growth in the region.

The global cloud engineering market in Europe is predicted to have favorable growth over the forecast period. High adoption of cloud computing in Finland, Germany, France, Denmark, and Sweden, the presence of technology hub, and increasing adoption of cloud services in various sectors including education, banking financial services & insurance, and healthcare are adding to the global cloud engineering market growth in the region.

The global cloud engineering market in the RoW is predicted to have sound growth over the forecast period.

Cloud Engineering Market Key Players

Key contenders profiled in the global cloud engineering market report include –

Searce Inc. (US)

Softcrylic LLC (US)

VVDN Technologies (India)

Nitor Infotech (India)

Calsoft Inc. (US)

ITC Infotech India Ltd. (India)

Engineering Ingegneria Informatica SpA (Europe)

Rapidvalue Solutions Inc. (US)

Aricent Inc. (US)

GFT Technologies SE (Europe), and

Trianz (US), Sogeti (Europe).

