Global Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment market was valued at 151.79 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 8.14% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market vendors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Satellite communications is the use of satellite technology in the field of communications. The services provided by satellite communications are voice and video calling, internet, fax, television and radio channels.Satellite communications can provide communication capabilities spanning long distances and can operate under circumstances or conditions which are inoperable for other forms of communication. The Asia Pacific SATCOM equipment market is expected to witness the highest CAGR, owing to the increased use of satellite antennas in automobiles in the region. With recent space exploration missions by space agencies, such as Indian Space Research Organization (India) and China National Space Administration (China), the SATCOM equipment market has witnessed significant growth in the Asia Pacific region.

By Market Vendors:

General Dynamics

L3 Technologies

Harris

Cobham

Viasat

Iridium

Gilat Satellite Networks

Aselsan

Intellian Technologies

Hughes Network Systems

Newtec

Campbell Scientific

Nd Satcom

Satcom Global

Holkirk Communications

Network Innovations

Avl Technologies

By Types:

Portable SATCOM Equipment

Land Mobile SATCOM Equipment

Maritime SATCOM Equipment

Airborne SATCOM Equipment

Land Fixed SATCOM Equipment

SATCOM VSAT

SATCOM Telemetry

By Applications:

Government & Defense

Commercial

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors. Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Portable SATCOM Equipment

1.4.3 Land Mobile SATCOM Equipment

1.4.4 Maritime SATCOM Equipment

1.4.5 Airborne SATCOM Equipment

1.4.6 Land Fixed SATCOM Equipment

1.4.7 SATCOM VSAT

1.4.8 SATCOM Telemetry

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Government & Defense

1.5.3 Commercial

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment Market

1.8.1 Global Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

