Tank Linings Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Tank linings are designed to withstand chemical resistance, high temperature and high pressure (HTHP),and mechanical abrasion. polymer tank linings such as epoxy novolacs, vinyl esters and epoxy phenolics are particularly good at protecting steel from these harsh chemicals.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Tank Linings in global, including the following market information:

Global Tank Linings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Tank Linings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Tank Linings companies in 2021 (%)

The global Tank Linings market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

by Product Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Tank Linings include PPG Industries, AkzoNobel, Jotun, Carboline, Sika, Hempel, Kansai Paint, Sherwin-Williams and Rhino Linings, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Tank Linings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Tank Linings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Tank Linings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

by Product Type

Epoxy Novolac

Vinyl Ester

Epoxy Phenolics

by Component

One-component

Two-component

Global Tank Linings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Tank Linings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Oil & Gas

Rail

Marine

Others

Global Tank Linings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Tank Linings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Tank Linings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Tank Linings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Tank Linings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Tank Linings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

PPG Industries

AkzoNobel

Jotun

Carboline

Sika

Hempel

Kansai Paint

Sherwin-Williams

Rhino Linings

Rodda Paint

Madewell Products Corporation

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Tank Linings Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Tank Linings Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Tank Linings Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Tank Linings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Tank Linings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Tank Linings Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Tank Linings Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Tank Linings Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Tank Linings Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Tank Linings Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Tank Linings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Tank Linings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Tank Linings Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tank Linings Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Tank Linings Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tank Linings Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Tank Linings Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Epoxy Novolac

4.1.3 Vinyl Ester

