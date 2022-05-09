Global Coated Fertilizers Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Coated Fertilizers market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Coated Fertilizers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Sulfur Coatings

Polymer Coatings

Sulfur-Polymer Coatings

Other Coated Fertilizers

Segment by Application

Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

Plantation Crops

Turf & Ornamentals

Other Crop Types

By Company

The Mosaic Company

ICL Specialty Fertilizers

Everris

COMPO Expert

JNC Corporation

Hanfeng Evergreen

Jcam Agri. Co

Smart Fert Sdn Bhd

Chongqing SHICHUANTAIAN Chemical Industry CO

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Coated Fertilizers Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Coated Fertilizers Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Sulfur Coatings

1.2.3 Polymer Coatings

1.2.4 Sulfur-Polymer Coatings

1.2.5 Other Coated Fertilizers

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Coated Fertilizers Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Cereals & Grains

1.3.3 Oilseeds & Pulses

1.3.4 Fruits & Vegetables

1.3.5 Plantation Crops

1.3.6 Turf & Ornamentals

1.3.7 Other Crop Types

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Coated Fertilizers Production

2.1 Global Coated Fertilizers Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Coated Fertilizers Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Coated Fertilizers Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Coated Fertilizers Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Coated Fertilizers Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Coated Fertilizers Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Coated Fertilizers Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Coated Fertilizers Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Coated Fertilizers Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

