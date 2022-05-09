Global Coated Fertilizers Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Coated Fertilizers market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Coated Fertilizers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Sulfur Coatings
- Polymer Coatings
- Sulfur-Polymer Coatings
- Other Coated Fertilizers
Segment by Application
- Cereals & Grains
- Oilseeds & Pulses
- Fruits & Vegetables
- Plantation Crops
- Turf & Ornamentals
- Other Crop Types
By Company
- The Mosaic Company
- ICL Specialty Fertilizers
- Everris
- COMPO Expert
- JNC Corporation
- Hanfeng Evergreen
- Jcam Agri. Co
- Smart Fert Sdn Bhd
- Chongqing SHICHUANTAIAN Chemical Industry CO
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- China Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Coated Fertilizers Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Coated Fertilizers Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Sulfur Coatings
1.2.3 Polymer Coatings
1.2.4 Sulfur-Polymer Coatings
1.2.5 Other Coated Fertilizers
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Coated Fertilizers Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Cereals & Grains
1.3.3 Oilseeds & Pulses
1.3.4 Fruits & Vegetables
1.3.5 Plantation Crops
1.3.6 Turf & Ornamentals
1.3.7 Other Crop Types
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Coated Fertilizers Production
2.1 Global Coated Fertilizers Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Coated Fertilizers Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Coated Fertilizers Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Coated Fertilizers Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Coated Fertilizers Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Coated Fertilizers Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Coated Fertilizers Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Coated Fertilizers Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Coated Fertilizers Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
