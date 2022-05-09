Global Aircraft Galley Equipment Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Aircraft Galley Equipment market was valued at 75.75 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of .88% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market vendors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Aircraft Galleys Equipment is the kitchen area of an aircraft. They are used to prepare food and drink for consumption during flight.Aircraft galley equipment mainly includes: galley inserts, galley carts, galley frames. And galley insert is the most widely used type which takes up about 80% of the global total volume in 2016. But the galley frame takes up most of the 70% of the global total value. USA is the largest market of aircraft galley equipment in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. Market of the USA took up about 46% the global market in 2016, followed by Europe (38%), and Japan is followed with the share about 12.5%. Germany, Japan, U.K. are also now the key producers of aircraft galley equipment. There are some producers in China, the main products are inserts. The high quality products are mainly supplied by overseas producers. Other key factories of aircraft galley equipment are from Switzerland, Turkey, etc.

By Market Vendors:

B/E Aerospace

JAMCO

Zodiac Aerospace

AIM Altitude

Bucher Group

Diehl Stiftung

Aerolux

Turkish Cabin Interior

DYNAMO Aviation

MAPCO

Biskay

Guoxiong Photoelectric

Huaxin Aviation

Korita Aviation

By Types:

Galley Inserts

Galley Carts

Galley Frames

By Applications:

Norrow-body Aircrafts

Wide-body Aircrafts

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Aircraft Galley Equipment Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Aircraft Galley Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Galley Inserts

1.4.3 Galley Carts

1.4.4 Galley Frames

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Aircraft Galley Equipment Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Norrow-body Aircrafts

1.5.3 Wide-body Aircrafts

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Aircraft Galley Equipment Market

1.8.1 Global Aircraft Galley Equipment Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Aircraft Galley Equipment Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Aircraft Galley Equipment Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Aircraft Galley Equipment Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Aircraft Galley Equipment Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Aircraft Galley Equipment Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Aircraft Galley Equipment Sales Revenue Market Share

