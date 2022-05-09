Fiber Grade Polyester Chip Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Fiber Grade Polyester Chip market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Semi Dull Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Fiber Grade Polyester Chip include Libolon, Filatex, Kolon Industries, JBF Industries, Sinopec, Rudra Polyester, Zhejiang Jiabao New Fiber Group, Meher International and Zhejiang Guxiandao Polyester, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Fiber Grade Polyester Chip manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Fiber Grade Polyester Chip Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Fiber Grade Polyester Chip Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Semi Dull

Full Bright

Super Bright

Others

Global Fiber Grade Polyester Chip Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Fiber Grade Polyester Chip Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Polyester Staple Fiber

Polyester Filament

Global Fiber Grade Polyester Chip Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Fiber Grade Polyester Chip Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Fiber Grade Polyester Chip revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Fiber Grade Polyester Chip revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Fiber Grade Polyester Chip sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Fiber Grade Polyester Chip sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Libolon

Filatex

Kolon Industries

JBF Industries

Sinopec

Rudra Polyester

Zhejiang Jiabao New Fiber Group

Meher International

Zhejiang Guxiandao Polyester

Jiangsu Silk Group

Hengli Petrochemical

Pashupati Extrusions Pvt. Ltd.

Dnh Spinners

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Fiber Grade Polyester Chip Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Fiber Grade Polyester Chip Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Fiber Grade Polyester Chip Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Fiber Grade Polyester Chip Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Fiber Grade Polyester Chip Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Fiber Grade Polyester Chip Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Fiber Grade Polyester Chip Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Fiber Grade Polyester Chip Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Fiber Grade Polyester Chip Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Fiber Grade Polyester Chip Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Fiber Grade Polyester Chip Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fiber Grade Polyester Chip Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Fiber Grade Polyester Chip Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fiber Grade Polyester Chip Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fiber Grade Polyester Chip Companies

