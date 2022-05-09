Intumescent Paints Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Intumescent paints protect a concrete, steel or timber structure against fire by reacting under the influence of the heat of the fire, forming an insulating layer of foam. Intumescent paints offer the aesthetical advantage of showing the shape of the structure and are extremely light. For timber structures, transparent intumescent paint offers fire protection while preserving the architectural value.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Intumescent Paints in global, including the following market information:
- Global Intumescent Paints Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Intumescent Paints Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
- Global top five Intumescent Paints companies in 2021 (%)
The global Intumescent Paints market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
by Product Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Intumescent Paints include Etex Group (Promat), PPG Industries, Akzo Nobel, Jotun, Hempel, Sherwin-Williams, Corporação Industrial do Norte (CIN), CPG UK (Nullifire) and Carboline, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Intumescent Paints manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Intumescent Paints Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Intumescent Paints Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- by Product Type
- Water-Based
- Solvent-Based
- by Component
- One-component
- Two-component
- by Fire Protection
- Cellulosic Fire Protection
- Hydrocarbon Fire Protection
Global Intumescent Paints Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Intumescent Paints Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Building & Construction
- Oil & Gas
- Transportation
- Others
Global Intumescent Paints Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Intumescent Paints Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Intumescent Paints revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Intumescent Paints revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Intumescent Paints sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Intumescent Paints sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Etex Group (Promat)
- PPG Industries
- Akzo Nobel
- Jotun
- Hempel
- Sherwin-Williams
- Corporação Industrial do Norte (CIN)
- CPG UK (Nullifire)
- Carboline
- Teknos
- Kansai Paint
- Aaronite Company
- Inprocoat
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Intumescent Paints Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Intumescent Paints Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Intumescent Paints Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Intumescent Paints Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Intumescent Paints Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Intumescent Paints Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Intumescent Paints Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Intumescent Paints Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Intumescent Paints Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Intumescent Paints Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Intumescent Paints Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Intumescent Paints Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Intumescent Paints Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Intumescent Paints Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Intumescent Paints Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Intumescent Paints Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
