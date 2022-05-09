Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/146427/global-intumescent-passive-fire-protection-coatings-forecast-market-2022-2028-452

Water-Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings include PPG Industries, Akzo Nobel, Etex Group (Promat), Jotun, Hempel, Sherwin-Williams, Corporação Industrial do Norte (CIN), CPG UK (Nullifire) and Carboline, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Water-Based

Solvent-Based

Global Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Building & Construction

Oil & Gas

Others

Global Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

PPG Industries

Akzo Nobel

Etex Group (Promat)

Jotun

Hempel

Sherwin-Williams

Corporação Industrial do Norte (CIN)

CPG UK (Nullifire)

Carboline

Teknos

Kansai Paint

Aaronite Company

Inprocoat

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/146427/global-intumescent-passive-fire-protection-coatings-forecast-market-2022-2028-452

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/