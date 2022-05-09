Global Personal Security Services Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Personal Security Services market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Personal Security Services market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Executive/VIP Protection
- Residential Protection
- Executive Drivers
- Asset Protection
- Technical Surveillance Countermeasure (TSCM) Services
Segment by Application
- CEOs
- Entertainers
- Athletes
- Royalty
- Others
By Company
- Pinkerton
- Blackwater Protectio
- Allied Universal
- Hook Private Security
- International Protective Service, In
- Paradigm Security
- US Security Associates
- SIS
- Beijing Baoan
- Shandong Huawei Security Group
- Transguard
- Prosegur
- Secom
- China Security & Protection Group
- Andrews International
By Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Australia
- Rest of Asia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Personal Security Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Executive/VIP Protection
1.2.3 Residential Protection
1.2.4 Executive Drivers
1.2.5 Asset Protection
1.2.6 Technical Surveillance Countermeasure (TSCM) Services
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Personal Security Services Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 CEOs
1.3.3 Entertainers
1.3.4 Athletes
1.3.5 Royalty
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Personal Security Services Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Personal Security Services Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Personal Security Services Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Personal Security Services Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Personal Security Services Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Personal Security Services Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Personal Security Services Industry Trends
2.3.2 Personal Security Services Market Drivers
2.3.3 Personal Security Services Market Challenges
2.3.4 Personal Security Services Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Personal Security Services Play
