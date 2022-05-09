News

Global Fire Resistant Insulated Panels Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Fire Resistant Insulated Panels market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Fire Resistant Insulated Panels market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Steel-faced
  • Aluminium-faced
  • Others

 

Segment by Application

  • Industrial Building
  • Residential Building
  • Agricultural Building
  • Others

By Company

  • Kingspan
  • Metecno
  • Assan Panel
  • Isopan
  • NCI Building Systems
  • TATA Steel
  • ArcelorMittal
  • Romakowski
  • Lattonedil
  • RigiSystems
  • Silex
  • Isomec
  • GCS
  • Zhongjie Group

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • UK
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • China Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Fire Resistant Insulated Panels Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Fire Resistant Insulated Panels Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Steel-faced
1.2.3 Aluminium-faced
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Fire Resistant Insulated Panels Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Industrial Building
1.3.3 Residential Building
1.3.4 Agricultural Building
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Fire Resistant Insulated Panels Production
2.1 Global Fire Resistant Insulated Panels Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Fire Resistant Insulated Panels Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Fire Resistant Insulated Panels Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Fire Resistant Insulated Panels Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Fire Resistant Insulated Panels Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Fire Resistant Insulated Panels Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Fire Resistant Insulated Panels Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Fire Resistant Insulated Panels Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

