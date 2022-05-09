Global Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Electronic Design Automation (EDA) market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electronic Design Automation (EDA) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Computer Aided Engineering (CAE)

IC Physical Design & Verification

Printed Circuit Board (PCB) and Multi-Chip Module (MCM)

Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP)

Services

Segment by Application

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Medical

Telecommunications

Others

By Company

Cadence Design Systems

Mentor Graphics (Siemen)

Synopsys

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Computer Aided Engineering (CAE)

1.2.3 IC Physical Design & Verification

1.2.4 Printed Circuit Board (PCB) and Multi-Chip Module (MCM)

1.2.5 Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP)

1.2.6 Services

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Aerospace & Defense

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Consumer Electronics

1.3.5 Industrial

1.3.6 Medical

1.3.7 Telecommunications

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Industry Trends

2.3.2 Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Market Drivers

