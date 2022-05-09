News

Global Thermoplastic Elastomer Resin Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Thermoplastic Elastomer Resin market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Thermoplastic Elastomer Resin market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Styrene-based TPE (SBCs)
  • TPO/TPV
  • TPU
  • Polyether Ester TPE(TPEE)
  • Others

 

Segment by Application

  • Footwear
  • Automobile
  • Building & Construction
  • Others

By Company

  • Kraton Polymers
  • DowDuPont
  • BASF SE
  • Dynasol
  • LG Chem
  • PolyOne
  • Asahi Chemical
  • Versalis
  • Mitsubishi
  • Sibur
  • Chevron Phillips
  • Kumho Petrochemical
  • ExxonMobil
  • JSR
  • Kuraray
  • Arkema SA
  • Sinopec
  • Lee Chang Yung
  • TSRC
  • CNPC
  • ChiMei

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • UK
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • China Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Thermoplastic Elastomer Resin Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Thermoplastic Elastomer Resin Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Styrene-based TPE (SBCs)
1.2.3 TPO/TPV
1.2.4 TPU
1.2.5 Polyether Ester TPE(TPEE)
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Thermoplastic Elastomer Resin Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Footwear
1.3.3 Automobile
1.3.4 Building & Construction
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Thermoplastic Elastomer Resin Production
2.1 Global Thermoplastic Elastomer Resin Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Thermoplastic Elastomer Resin Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Thermoplastic Elastomer Resin Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Thermoplastic Elastomer Resin Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Thermoplastic Elastomer Resin Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Thermoplastic Elastomer Resin Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Thermoplastic Elastomer Resin Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Thermoplastic Elastomer Resin Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

