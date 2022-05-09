News

Global NaS Batteries Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

NaS Batteries market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global NaS Batteries market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Molten-Salt Type
  • Others

 

Segment by Application

  • Grid
  • Automobile
  • Others

By Company

  • NGK
  • POSCO
  • GE Energy Storage
  • Ceramatec

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • UK
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • China Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 NaS Batteries Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global NaS Batteries Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Molten-Salt Type
1.2.3 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global NaS Batteries Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Grid
1.3.3 Automobile
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global NaS Batteries Production
2.1 Global NaS Batteries Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global NaS Batteries Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global NaS Batteries Production by Region
2.3.1 Global NaS Batteries Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global NaS Batteries Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global NaS Batteries Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global NaS Batteries Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global NaS Batteries Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global NaS Batteries Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global NaS Batteries Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global NaS Batteries Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales NaS Batteries by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global NaS Batteries Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Global NaS Batteries Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

