Global Polyvinyl Chloride Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Polyvinyl Chloride market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polyvinyl Chloride market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Rigid Polyvinyl Chloride

Flexible Polyvinyl Chloride

Segment by Application

Building & Construction

Automotive

Electrical

Footwear

Packaging

Others

By Company

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

Formosa Plastics Group

Occidental Petroleum Corporation

Ineos Chlorvinyls Ltd

Solvay S.A.

Westlake Chemical

Mexichem S.A.B.

KEM one

Vinnolit Gmbh & Co. Kg

Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co. Ltd.

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Polyvinyl Chloride Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Polyvinyl Chloride Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Rigid Polyvinyl Chloride

1.2.3 Flexible Polyvinyl Chloride

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Polyvinyl Chloride Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Building & Construction

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Electrical

1.3.5 Footwear

1.3.6 Packaging

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Polyvinyl Chloride Production

2.1 Global Polyvinyl Chloride Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Polyvinyl Chloride Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Polyvinyl Chloride Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Polyvinyl Chloride Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Polyvinyl Chloride Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Polyvinyl Chloride Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Polyvinyl Chloride Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Polyvinyl Chloride Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Polyvinyl Chloride Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Polyvinyl Chloride Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Polyvinyl Chloride Sales by Region (2017-2022)

