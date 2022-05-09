Global Polyvinyl Chloride Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Polyvinyl Chloride market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polyvinyl Chloride market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Rigid Polyvinyl Chloride
- Flexible Polyvinyl Chloride
Segment by Application
- Building & Construction
- Automotive
- Electrical
- Footwear
- Packaging
- Others
By Company
- Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Formosa Plastics Group
- Occidental Petroleum Corporation
- Ineos Chlorvinyls Ltd
- Solvay S.A.
- Westlake Chemical
- Mexichem S.A.B.
- KEM one
- Vinnolit Gmbh & Co. Kg
- Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co. Ltd.
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- China Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Polyvinyl Chloride Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Polyvinyl Chloride Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Rigid Polyvinyl Chloride
1.2.3 Flexible Polyvinyl Chloride
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Polyvinyl Chloride Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Building & Construction
1.3.3 Automotive
1.3.4 Electrical
1.3.5 Footwear
1.3.6 Packaging
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Polyvinyl Chloride Production
2.1 Global Polyvinyl Chloride Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Polyvinyl Chloride Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Polyvinyl Chloride Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Polyvinyl Chloride Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Polyvinyl Chloride Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Polyvinyl Chloride Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Polyvinyl Chloride Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Polyvinyl Chloride Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Polyvinyl Chloride Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Polyvinyl Chloride Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Polyvinyl Chloride Sales by Region (2017-2022)
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
Global Polyvinyl Chloride Resins (PVC) Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Foams Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Global Polyvinyl Chloride(PVC) Resins Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Rigid Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028